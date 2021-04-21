Prominent Orange County, New York Estates will Cross The Block at EstateOfMind’s Two-Session Auction Planned for May 15

Middletown, NY, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — A pre-Revolutionary War map of New York City by John Montresor (British, 1736-1799), a 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookie card graded 3.5, and a 16.75-carat diamond tennis bracelet are just a few of the expected top lots in a two-session estate auction scheduled for Saturday, May 15th by EstateOfMind starting promptly at 11 am Eastern time.

Session 1, at 11 am, will feature property from longtime gun collectors and dealers. Included will be assorted rifles, large lots of gun parts (including 03-A3 stocks, some with cartouche) and large lots of contemporary and vintage ammunition. Rifles will feature a U.S. M 1917 30-06 cal. rifle, serial #05965; a Venezuela mfd. 7 x 57 cal. Mauser carbine; a DSM 34 Nazi .22 cal. training rifle B 1972, serial #73151; and a Yugo M48 8mm Mauser rifle with bayonet, Bez Oznake.

Session 2, immediately following, will contain estate items, to include important jewelry from a New York City financier; items from the 18th century Sanford Homestead in Warwick, N.Y; a large hoard of sports memorabilia from a home in Monticello, N.Y.; a collection of rare American large denomination gold coins (including Carson City); ancient Roman and Greek silver coins; furniture from period to mid-century modern; and folk art, paintings and prints.

The Montresor map of New York City, titled A Plan of the City of New York & Its Environs, was published in 1775 by A. Dury in London, England, even though the actual survey was performed ten years earlier, in 1765. It was printed in anticipation of New York becoming a battleground prior to the start of the Revolutionary War and measures 26 inches by 21 inches (less the frame).

The Bowman Mickey Mantle card #253 is considered the first and only real Mantle rookie card, since his rookie season was in 1951, when the card was issued. The more famous Topps Card Company Mantle rookie is from 1952, Mantle’s sophomore season. Other sports items include a 1950s-era baseball signed by 18 members of the Brooklyn Dodgers (Robinson, Campanella, Hodges, Snider and others); and a Topps 1969/1970 Lew Alcindor basketball rookie card #25.

In addition to the exceptional Deco 18kt white gold and diamond tennis bracelet weighing 16.75 carats and made around 1990, the fine estate jewelry category will also feature large lots of estate Jay King silver and turquoise pieces from the 20th century; an exquisite pair of Deco 18kt yellow gold/onyx and cabochon emerald earrings signed Hallmark 750, circa 1950-1960; a fine Tiffany 18kt yellow gold, diamond and coral crab sweater pin, circa 1980, weighing 15.1 grams.

Watches will be plentiful and will include the following:

– A Patek Philippe 18kt yellow gold Calatrava wristwatch with original signed lizard skin band and clasp and boasting an ultra-thin design.

– A Rolex 18kt yellow gold and diamond dial and bezel Oyster Perpetual Datejust chronometer, circa 1980, with original box, papers, wallet and credit card sleeve.

– A rare circa 1916 Illinois 23J Bunn special pocket watch with fancy dial.

– A fine and rare Breitling 18kt and stainless-steel chronograph wristwatch, model #d11352, serial #458753, with the original Tourneau retail box.

– A Cartier 18kt yellow gold Panthere men’s wristwatch, circa 1970.

– Several Omega Seamasters, one 18kt gold, one 14kt gold and one s/s contemporary professional model, highly desired by collectors.

Artwork will include a large oil on canvas signed by the Lithuanian-born American artist Aaron Harry Gorson (New England/N.Y., 1872-1933), titled Hudson River Yacht Basinat Twilight; an oil on canvas signed by Hal Robinson (British/American, 1867-1933), titled The Brook-Winter; and an oil on panel advertising Lucas Ship Paints showing the battleship USS New Jersey (1907).

Bronze sculptures will feature a 1981 contemporary museum release by Frederic Remington (American, 1861-1909), the renowned Western artist, titled Rattlesnake, 18 inches tall; and a circa 1890 depiction of the Greek figure Hippolyte signed by Moreau (U.S./France, 1832-1927), 22 inches tall, deaccessioned from the Paramount Theatre in Middletown, New York in 1977.

The furniture category will include a George Nelson for Herman Miller leather loveseat, circa 1940-1950, 55 inches long by 32 inches deep; and a Hudson Valley shoe foot elm folding tavern table from either the 17th or 18th century, measuring 27 ½ inches tall and 31 inches in diameter.

Other noteworthy items up for bid include a 2009 Cadillac four-door sedan with 48,715 miles; a huge gilt copper eagle weathervane, circa 19th/20th century, 60 inches wide by 36 inches long; a paper currency half-dollar engraved by Benjamin Franklin and signed Thomas Morris with a chain link back (Hall & Sellers, Philadelphia, 1776); a circa 1912 Lionel 408E standard gauge electric train set boasting the original paint; and a fine Shaker painted three-finger sewing box.

Live, in-gallery bidding will be available, but seating is limited and all CDC, state and local regulations with regard to the COVID virus will be strictly enforced. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. Bidders can view lot photos and get more information at EstateOfMind.biz and at AuctionZip.com (ID # 11093).

Live, in-gallery previews will be held on Friday, May 14th, from 11 am-5 pm Eastern time, and Saturday, May 15th, the date of auction, from 8 am-10 pm, or by appointment. To schedule an appointment, you may call EstateOfMind at 845-386-4403. Masks are required at the previews. The EstateOfMind gallery is located at 195 Derby Road in Middletown, N.Y. (zip code: 10940).

