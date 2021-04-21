Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis

The global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2025. Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to entertainment accessible to aircraft passengers during a flight. Wireless IFE systems comprise entertainment in the form of video games, video, and audio. Small LED TVs also help in raising individual entertainment that is connected to seat back panel.

Key Players:

  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Bluebox Avionics Ltd
  • Gogo
  • Inflight Dublin, Ltd
  • Lufthansa Systems GmbH
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Rockwell Collins Inc.
  • SITA OnAir
  • Thales Group S.A.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry include the enhancing passenger experience, increasing demand for inflight connectivity, major source of additional income for airlines through inflight entertainment, technology development, and fierce competition among airlines. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high costs of IFE systems. Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Aircraft Type Outlook:

  • Narrow-Body
  • Wide-Body
  • Regional Jet

Hardware Outlook:

  • Antennas
  • WAPs
  • Modems

Technology Outlook:

  • ATG
  • Ku-Band
  • L-Band
  • Ka-Band

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

North America held the major share of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market and will continue to lead in the forthcoming period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing expenditure on air travel.

