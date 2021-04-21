Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2025. Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to entertainment accessible to aircraft passengers during a flight. Wireless IFE systems comprise entertainment in the form of video games, video, and audio. Small LED TVs also help in raising individual entertainment that is connected to seat back panel.

Key Players:

BAE Systems PLC

Bluebox Avionics Ltd

Gogo

Inflight Dublin, Ltd

Lufthansa Systems GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins Inc.

SITA OnAir

Thales Group S.A.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry include the enhancing passenger experience, increasing demand for inflight connectivity, major source of additional income for airlines through inflight entertainment, technology development, and fierce competition among airlines. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high costs of IFE systems. Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Aircraft Type Outlook:

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jet

Hardware Outlook:

Antennas

WAPs

Modems

Technology Outlook:

ATG

Ku-Band

L-Band

Ka-Band

Regional Outlook:

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America held the major share of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market and will continue to lead in the forthcoming period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing expenditure on air travel.

