Camping Furniture Market by 2025 Analysis, Growth Driver, Regions

Felton, California , USA, Apr 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global camping furniture market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 275.8 Million by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed torising trend for outdoor camping and other recreational activities among the working and millennial population. Moreover, promotional activity being undertaken by various governments is anticipated to further fuel up the market growth.

The offline segment of distribution channel held the largest share of 70.0% across the global market due to the preference of physical verification of the product before making the purchase decision. The online distribution channel is anticipated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 5.3% in the upcoming years due to features like doorstep delivery, availability of a wide range of products for comparison and hassle-free instant delivery.

Main features of the report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Camping Furniture Market .

. A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Camping Furniture Market.

The chairs and stools product segment held the largest share of 51% across the global market. These products can be easily carried at the camp sites owing to their foldable and lightweight features. The segment of table is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025 owing to their usage for outdoor dining and food preparation coupled with growing utility for playing cards and other board games.

Europe held the largest share of 35.2% across the global market in 2018 owing to increase in the tourism sector and outdoor recreation activities across this region. In addition, countries like the Netherlands, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Denmark are promoting their tourism industry which in turn is boosting the growth of camping furniture market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate from 2019 to 2025 due to increasing population and rising disposable income among the working population.

Key players in the market of camping furniture are constantly engaged in product launches and development to gain competitive advantage over other players.

Global Camping Furniture Market: Key Players

Oase Outdoors ApS; GCI Outdoor; Helinox; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; TREKOLOGY; Camp Time Inc; Tepui Tents; and Kamp-Rite.

