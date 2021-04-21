Dry Roasted Almonds Snack Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook

With the change in lifestyle of people, increase in working population and disposable income and trend to have tastier ready to eat food, the demand for snacks is increasing. Snacks are commonly referred as a light meal that people have between regular meals. Nutraceuticals are getting popular in the snacks sector these days due to its various benefits. The nuts industry is growing rapidly in the snacks sector due to the number of healthy nutrients provided by nuts along with a flavor taste. Almonds are always preferred over other nuts for its sweet nutty irresistible flavor and amount of healthy nutrients. Dry roasted almonds snacks are gaining popularity as a healthy snack as for crunchy texture and improved taste as well as wide range of nutrients and health benefits. Easy to cook recipes have increased the popularity of dry roasted almonds. Dry roasted almonds snacks are preferred over fried and raw almonds by health concern consumers. With the increasing popularity and attention given by manufacturers, the global market for dry roasted almonds is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing Demands for Dry Roasted Almond Snack for nutritive and health benefits.

The global market demand for healthy snacks items like dry roasted almonds snacks is increasing day by day. Sedentary lifestyle and increasing awareness about healthy diets are major drivers of dry roasted almonds markets. Increasing number of working population and busy lifestyle and increasing awareness about having healthy food have raised the demand for healthier snacks like dry roasted almonds. Most of the working people prefer to have on the go snacks instead of a regular meal. Dry Roasted almonds are used directly as a snack as well as are used as an additive to other snacks for its taste and health benefits.

Dry roasted almonds snacks are high in protein and fiber content. The ample amount of vitamin E and magnesium present in dry roasted almonds snacks is attracting consumers. Dry roasted almonds provide major health benefits like reduction in oxidative stress, blood pressure, sugar level as well as inflammation. Consumers watch dry roasted almond snacks as tasty nutritive yet lower cholesterol snacks. Dry roasted almonds snacks are preferred over raw almonds as they are more crunchy and tastier as well as are free from hazardous microbes which may be present in raw almonds. Dry Roasted almonds snacks have lower cholesterol contents than oil roasted almonds snacks. Thus with a large number of health benefits and classic nutty taste of dry roasted almonds the global market demand for dry roasted almond snacks is expected to increase positively in term value and volume.

Global Dry Roasted Almonds Snacks: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global dry roasted almond snack market has been segmented as Baked Oven baked Pan baked Freeze Dried Others

On the basis of application, the global dry roasted almond snack market has been segmented as Online retailers Supermarket / Convenience stores Street stalks Others

On the basis of flavor, the global dry roasted almond snack market has been segmented as Salted Unsalted Others

On the basis of nature, the global dry roasted almond snack market has been segmented as Organic Conventional

Global Dry Roasted Almond Snack: key players

Some of the key players in the dry roasted almond market include California almonds, Treehouse Almonds, Grain Basket Foods, Olomomo Nut Company, Natco Foods, Gourmet Nut, Bergin Fruit, and Nut Company Inc. Bob’s Roasted Nuts, Almond brothers. Being an attractive market more companies are interested to invest in the dry roasted almond snack.

Opportunities for market participants:

As a healthier and tasty snack, dry roasted almond snack has an emerging demand among the consumers of developed as well as developing countries. With the increasing move-to-natural trend the number of people preferring organic ingredients is high and thus increasing the supply of organic dry roasted almond products can boost the market. Innovation is a key factor in the snack industry, the introduction of innovative products like chocolate flavored candies of dry roasted almond snack. Increase in awareness about negative health effects arising from excess consumption of cashew nut snacks has opened opportunities for dry roasted almonds market.

Global Dry Roasted Almond Snack Market: A Regional Outlook

North America is a dominant market in dry roasted almond snack and is expected to remain at the top during the forecast period. Europe is a rising marketing in the sector of savory snacks like the dry roasted almonds snack. Processed nut snacks are not that much popular in the Asia Pacific region currently. However, with the rising working population and increased per capita income, Asia-Pacific region is seen as a robustly growing market for dry roasted almond snacks and is expected to dominate the market during the late forecast period.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

