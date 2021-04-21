Compound Chocolate Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 to 2028

Compound Chocolate Market: Overview

Compound Chocolate is a product made from a combination of cocoa, vegetable fat and sweeteners. Compound chocolate uses less expensive hard vegetable fats and palm kernel oils and are lower-cost alternative to real chocolate which contains expensive cocoa butter. Compound chocolate is used as candy coatings. Compound coatings, substitute chocolate liquor and cocoa butter with cocoa powder and vegetable oil. Factors driving the growth of global compound chocolate market are low price of compound chocolate, increased price of cocoa butter, limited supply of cocoa products in the market and increasing demand in industrial and bakery applications. Real chocolate requires a painstaking process called tempering -the careful melting of the chocolate to obtain proper crystallization of butter crystals.

Whereas compound chocolate has a technical advantage of non-requirement of tempering and easy manufacturing process which has increased the demand for industrial compound chocolate. Compound chocolate is available in several forms such as chips, slabs, bars and others. Compound chocolate coatings are used to coat biscuits, cookies, dry fruits and nuts. Chocolate slabs are utilized commercially for industrial applications, where it is melted and further processed into final product. Compound chocolate is manufactured in different flavors. White compound chocolate has found increasing consumer preference in bakery and confectionery applications, owing to its full cream flavor characteristics.

Compound Chocolate Market: Dynamics

Chocolate manufacturers are up-grading and innovating, either by premiumization or elevating product position in the product marketing. Compound chocolate manufacturers are marketing their product by promotion of existing features of a product to promote health and wellness. Vegetable and chocolate combination are becoming popular across a range of categories of compound chocolate. The savory trend is likely to stay in the global chocolate market. Combining Innovative flavors such as salted caramel and bacon associated with chocolate in one bar is a key strategy of manufacturers. Scarcity and high cost of cocoa butter has given chocolate industry a new moving trend of compound chocolate. The food manufacturers, and other food industries prefer compound chocolate, over other chocolate products or intermediates, because of its high melting point, as it suits well with region’s hot climate.

Although the compound chocolate market does face a challenging environment due to stagnating market in Europe and export markets. Compound chocolate confectionery manufacturers are particularly exposed to high cocoa bean prices. The chocolate industry also faces increased legislation and regulation due to the public debate around sugars and fats. Researchers are working on producing fine quality compound chocolate by using cocoa butter substitute combining with cocoa butter. However, researchers are still investigating the best formulation, a method of extraction, physical properties, and sensory perception of the compound chocolate.

Compound Chocolate Market: Segmentation

Compound chocolate is segmented on the basis of vegetable fats used in manufacturing: Palm kernel oil Coconut Oil Vegetable oil Hydrogenated palm oil Others cocoa butter substitutes

Compound chocolate is segmented on the basis of Product Type: Chips Coatings Slabs Bars Others

Compound chocolate is segmented on the basis of flavor: Dark Milk White Others

Compound chocolate is segmented on the basis of application: Candy Making Confectionery Coating Purposes (biscuits, candy, nuts etc.) Bakery Products

Compound Chocolate Market: Regional Outlook

Increased consumption of cocoa products and the European food law has provided an opportunity for the growth of compound chocolate market in Europe. Additionally increased cocoa butter prices and advanced technology offers great potential for compound chocolate market. Asia Pacific accounts for the highest production of compound chocolate. As chocolate remains one of the top selling confectionery items after sugar confectionery. There is scope improvement and steady development in the compound chocolate market, in terms of penetration in countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and other MEA markets.

Key Manufacturers Barry Callebaut Cargill ADM Palsgaard Fuji Oil Blommer Chocolate Company Bellcolade Puratos Yake China Co. Beryl’s Chocolate & Confectionery Benns

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

