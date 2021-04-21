Video Decoder Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The basic format used to store videos is analog form. This analog data is either stored in DVDs or magnetic tapes. The advancements in technology has led to adoption of devices that can provide advanced features, such as live TV and recordings. Once such device is video decoder, it is a data-intensive video processing device, which is an integrated circuit chip that converts digital video signals to analog video format. The signals received as input are analog videos in a standard format and the output of the decoder can be obtained in any desired bits format as per the use. The signals generated are either sync, blanking, filed or lock signals. The demand for video decoder has been ever increasing since it allows users to make programmable changes in the video such as it changes the characteristics of the video by customizing hues, contrasts and other features. Video decoders are widely used in devices that capture video and frame grabbers. The video decoder is available in many forms, namely H.264 Video, MPEG-2 Video, HEVC/H.265 Video and MPEG1/AC3/AAC/HE-AAC Audio.

The video decoders are in high demand in many sectors including automotive, professional, and consumer video applications. They are also widely being used in applications such as digital televisions, PDAs, PCs, handheld games, surveillance, video recorder/players, internet appliances/web pads, portable navigation and others. Increasing usage of live videos on social media is further expected to fuel the adoption of video decoders in the market. Increasing use of video decoders in amplified and virtual reality devices is a key trend in the market.

Video Decoder Market: Drivers and Restraints

The video decoders are being widely used in applications that require videos to be transmitted over long distances. They are widely used devices in regular TV sets, and video switches. Also, the video decoder provides high throughput and real-time processing, which is in high demand in the video processing area. Also, these decoders can display videos from multiple cameras sequentially though which a visual effect can be created by playing each camera for a few seconds in sequence. Such visual effects are being widely used today to grab consumer attention and for delivering maximum information in less time. These benefits of video decoders are expected to drive the growth of the video decoder market.

The video decoders are used to decompress the data encoded by the encoder. However, in the process of encoding, many multiple occurring data values are eliminated thus when the video is decompressed, a considerable amount of data bits are lost which in turn leads to poor data quality. This factor is expected to hinder the adoption of video decoders in the market.

Video Decoder Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Video Decoder Market Based on Components of the Video Decoder:

Analog processors

Y/C (luminance/chrominance) separation

Chrominance processor

Luminance processor

Clock/timing processor

A/D converters for Y/C

Output formatter

Host communication interface

Segmentation of the Video Decoder Market Based on End-users:

Education

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Energy

Retail

Transportation

Others

Video Decoder Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the video decoder market are Axis Communications AB, Matrox Graphics Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Pelco Corporation, Harmonic Inc., Vitec Group and Teleste Corporation.

Video Decoder Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the video decoder market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading market for video decoders as the key players manufacturing video decoders such as Matrox Graphics Inc., Honeywell Security Group and Cisco Systems are based in North America. The Europe market for video decoders is also expected to grow due to the presence of other market vendors such as Axis Communications, and Bosch Security Systems, among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Video Decoder Market Segments

Global Video Decoder Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Video Decoder Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Video Decoder Market

Global Video Decoder Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Video Decoder Market

Video Decoder Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Video Decoder Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Video Decoder Market includes

North America Video Decoder Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Video Decoder Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Video Decoder Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Video Decoder Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Video Decoder Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Video Decoder Market

China Video Decoder Market

The Middle East and Africa Video Decoder Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

