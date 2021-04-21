Diabetic Food Market Intelligence Report and forecast 2018 to 2028

Diabetic Food Market Outlook:

According to WHO, the number of patients with diabetes is has raised from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014 with the prevalence of adult population increased from 4.7% to 8.5% during 1980-2014 which has a led to a mounting inclination of consumers towards diabetics food products. Many researchers have proved the important role of specially optimized food formulas, known as diabetic food, for the treatment of diabetes and related complications which is fuelling the demand for diabetic foods in the market. Dietary intervention is considered an important part in treatment as well as prevention of diabetes owing to which there is a boost in the demand for diabetic food products in the market. Diabetes is prevailing as a serious threat to the civilization, this has led to an increase in the popularity of diabetic food products among the existing patients as well as the health- conscious population which is one of the major contributing factors in the growth of the diabetic food market.

The global diabetic food market is a very fragmented market owing to the presence of a large number of market participants. Over the coming years, the supply side participants of the diabetic foods market are anticipated to focus on branding strategies and better marketing of the products with an aim to increase the penetration of diabetic food products in the market. With the increase in a number of diabetic patients and raising awareness about the significance of diabetic food, the global diabetic food market is expected to witness a swift growth over the forecast year.

Increasing health consciousness among consumer and rising Number of Diabetics is driving the Diabetic Food Market:

In the current market scenario, the diabetic food products are witnessing a strong traction over the food and beverage industry owing to the increase in diabetic population over the world. The North American market is dominating the diabetic food market and is anticipated to retain its dominance due to more awareness of the availability of diabetic food products in the market. The busy working lifestyle and rising unhealthy eating habits of the consumers are leading to diabetes and is a reason for boosting the diabetic food market. The growing awareness about diabetes, preventative measure taken by consumers and concern about causative factors like increase in obesity are leading consumers to consume diabetic food and are some of the major growth drivers of the diabetic food market.

A rapid increase in the cases of diabetes among youngsters and children have raised the concerns of elders pushing them towards adapting diabetic food products. Other health benefits such as increasing rate of metabolism and improved digestion also affect the consumer preference to incline towards diabetic food products. The progressive product innovation by supply-side participants is also supplementing the growth of the global diabetic food market. Introduction of various products like low-calorie flavored beverages, low-fat ice cream, and other dairy products, sugar-free jellies, and diabetic bakery products which is attracting more consumers towards diabetic food products.

Diabetic Food Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Nature, the Global Diabetic Food market has been segmented as: Organic Conventional

On the basis of Type, the Global Diabetic Food market has been segmented as: Bakery Products Dairy Products Confectionary Beverages Ready to eat Meals Desserts Cereal Bars Retail Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Global Diabetic Food market has been segmented as: Direct Indirect Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retailers

Global Diabetic Food Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Diabetic Food market are Nestle S.A., Fifty 50 Foods, Inc., Unilever Plc, Sushma Gram Udyog, PepsiCo Inc., Cadbury Plc, Newtrition Plus Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Kellogg Company., Mars Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, David Chapman’s Ice Cream Ltd., Del Monte Food, Inc., and Amber Lyn.

Opportunities for Diabetic Food Market participants:

The global diabetic population is increasing rapidly which is fuelling the demand for diabetic food products in the market. The growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the major factors in driving the demand for diabetic food products. The rising health-conscious trend among the consumers is one of the major influencers of the growth of diabetic food market. The rising investment capital of manufacturing companies in research and development in order to introduce a variety of products is opening gates for immense opportunities for growth in the global diabetic food market. Noticing consumer inclination towards natural ingredient based product, the demand side players of the diabetic food market are coming up with diabetic food products with natural ingredients. Sensing a lucrative growth many new players are expected to enter the diabetic food market.

Brief Approach to Research for Diabetic Food Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report for the Diabetic Food market include: An overview of the Diabetic Food market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the Diabetic Food market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends of the Diabetic Food market. Detailed value chain analysis of the Diabetic Food market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Diabetic Food market participants Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the Diabetic Food market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS) Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

