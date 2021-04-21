Pulses Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 to 2028

Pulses Market Outlook:

Pulses are an essential part of consumer diets across the world. Apart from being a highly rich source of protein, pulses have other nutritional benefits. For instance, they provide important vitamins, complex carbohydrates and minerals, such as iron, antioxidants & folate, owing to which there has been an increase in the demand for pulses in the global market. Moreover, pulses do not have any cholesterol and virtually no fat, owing to which they have become the preferred choice of consumers seeking no-fat sources of protein, and this is boosting the demand for pulses.

A large number of consumers are facing problems due to the presence of a large amount of cholesterol in their daily diet, and this is forcing them to adopt cholesterol-free foods. This is another key factor that is boosting the demand for pulses. Rapid increase in the population of vegans is also driving the demand for pulses as pulses are a vegetarian alternative to animal protein. Pulses are also ecologically sustainable agricultural solutions due to their tendency to reduce the emission of gases such as CO2. Their cultivation helps lower the level of greenhouse gases, owing to which the governments of various countries are encouraging farmers to grow pulses.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers as well as the growth of the vegan population is driving the pulses market:

The versatile nature and wide range of options for the consumptions of pulses are some of the major factors fuelling the demand for pulses in the market. In the global pulse market, the North America market is expected to capture a significant volume share owing to an increase in the demand for gluten-free ingredients and food in the region. Pulses are also used for making pulse flour, which is widely used in the processed food industry. Rapid growth in the processed food industry in the recent years has also resulted in the significant growth of the global pulse market. The high protein content in pulses is also expected to help the pulses market penetrate easily into developing countries as the working class population is likely to adopt healthier food products faster than any other demography.

Pulses Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global pulses market has been segmented as: Organic Conventional

On the basis of types, the global pulses market has been segmented as: Chickpeas Pigeon Pea Cowpea Urad Bean/Black Lentil Red Kidney Bean Green Gram Red Lentil Others

On the basis of end use, the global pulses market has been segmented as: Bakery Products Pasta Snack Foods Soups Cereal Bars Tortillas Meat

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pulses market has been segmented as: Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retailers

Global Pulses Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global pulses market are B&G Foods, Inc.; LA MILANAISE INC.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Cargill Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; NHC Foods Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Globeways Canada, Inc.; BroadGrain Commodities Inc.; ILTA Grain Inc.; Prime Seeds International Inc. and The Scoular Company.

Opportunities for market participants:

Globally, the pulses market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. The ecological sustainability of pulses is also one of the major factors driving the pulses market owing to the reduced emission of CO2 and reduction in the level of greenhouse gases. As this contributes to a global cause, governments of various countries are encouraging the production of pulses at a global level. Moreover, the growers of pulses are also influenced by the global increase in the demand for pulses, which is expected to rapidly boost the global production of pulses.

Furthermore, growth in the health-conscious population is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the pulses market as the demand for cholesterol-free and low-fat food ingredients is increasing. The leading players of the pulses market are trying their best to capitalize on the opportunities available in the market owing to the increasing demand for protein-rich and gluten-free products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth in the demand for pulses as a result of population growth.

On the basis of region, the pulses market has been segmented as: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ The Middle East & Africa

Brief Approach to Research on the Pulses Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report for the pulses market include: An overview of the pulses market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the pulses market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends of the pulses market. Detailed value chain analysis of the pulses market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major pulses market participants Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the pulses market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

