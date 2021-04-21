Omega 3 Ingredients Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2018 to 2028

Market outlook

Growing consumer preference for a variety of supplements owing to the health benefits offered by them has fuelled the demand for omega 3 ingredients, as they are among the essential fatty acids. Omega 3 ingredients are organic compounds derived from plant and marine sources. Some of the plant sources of omega 3 ingredients include walnuts, flaxseeds, vegetable oils, flaxseeds, chia seeds, etc. Some of the marine sources of omega 3 ingredients include shellfish, sardine, haddock, salmon, etc.

As omega 3 ingredients are essential fatty acids that cannot be synthesized by the human body, they play a vital role in functional foods to enhance the concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids in staple food. There are three main omega 3 ingredients: ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). They are used for supplementing the essential fatty acids that are required for boosting the health and metabolism. Among the types of omega 3 ingredients, ALA is mostly processed from plant sources, whereas EPA and DHA are mostly processed from marine sources. Omega 3 ingredients play an important role in nutraceuticals and are consumed all over the world, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Emerging Demands of Omega 3 Ingredients in Nutraceuticals

The demand for brain health and nutraceutical products for youngsters has been the major driver of the omega 3 ingredients market across the world. Though the consumption of Omega 3 ingredients is not restricted by age, it is consumed by a large number of working adults to boost their metabolism and cognitive health.

Omega 3 ingredients are also being used as preventive medicine for the maintenance of mental as well as physical health, which provides greater opportunities for the manufactures of omega 3 ingredients worldwide. Several key players of the omega 3 ingredients market have continued to represent their products in the global market over the years, which has increased the quality as well as quantity of the available omega 3 ingredients across the world. Along with their application in pharmaceuticals, omega 3 ingredients also find several applications in feed processing, as omega 3 ingredients are one of the essential components of pet foods. Due to their multiple uses, omega 3 ingredients have well-defined supply chains and distributions worldwide. The consumer demand for omega 3 ingredients is growing as they have become an integral part of the daily diet, and this is estimated to drive the global Omega 3 ingredients market.

Global Omega 3 Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global omega 3 ingredients market has been segmented as- Plant-derived Nuts and Seeds Vegetable Oils Soybeans Marine-derived Fishes

On the basis of product type, the global omega 3 ingredients market has been segmented as- ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)

On the basis of end use, the global omega 3 ingredients market has been segmented as- Food Industries Functional Food Infant Formula Others Feed Industries Pet Food Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global omega 3 ingredients market has been segmented as- Business to Business Business to Consumer Specialty Stores Pharmaceuticals e-commerce

Global Omega 3 ingredients: Key Players

Some of the key players of the global omega 3 ingredients market include NU-MEGA Ingredients Pty Ltd.; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BASF SE; Croda International Plc.; Omega Protein Corporation; Copeinca ASA; Arista Industries, Inc.; FMC Corporation; Pronova BioPharma ASA and Ocean Nutrition Canada Limited (ONC). More manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in Omega 3 ingredients due to the increasing global demand.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Dietary supplements are an active part of the daily diet in a modern lifestyle, which is expected to boost the demand for the Omega 3 ingredients across the world. Key developers and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in Omega 3 ingredients as the global dietary supplements market is escalating, hence greater market opportunities and higher returns can be expected by those who have invested in the omega 3 ingredients market.

Global Omega 3 ingredients: A Regional Outlook

Omega 3 ingredients are predominantly extracted and processed in North America due to the growth of dietary supplement brands and the presence of large herbal & chemical processing companies. In the US, a large number of consumers are interested in consuming omega 3 ingredients due to growth in the incidence of neurological disorders. In Latin America, Omega 3 ingredients are highly consumed as a preventive medicine for cardiovascular diseases due to increased health awareness. In Europe, Omega 3 ingredients have diverse supply chains and wider consumption due to growing concerns regarding cognitive health and cancer prevention. Thus, due to growth in the demand and distribution of omega 3 ingredients, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights: An overview of the omega 3 ingredients market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the omega 3 ingredients market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in the omega 3 ingredients market Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the omega 3 ingredients market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in omega 3 ingredients market

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS) Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

