Romanesco Broccoli Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2026

Romanesco Broccoli Market: Overview

Romanesco broccoli is an edible flower bud that belongs to the Brassica oleracea species. Romanesque cauliflower, broccolo romanesco or romanesco are some of the other terms used for romanesco broccoli. Romanesco broccoli is widely grown in northern Italy since the 16th century. As compared to traditional cauliflower, the texture of romanesco broccoli as a vegetable is far from crunchy and its flavor is not as assertive. Romanesco broccoli is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, dietary fibre and carotenoids. Similar to broccoli, romanesco broccoli has a wide range of applications in the food industry. Romanesco broccoli resembles a cauliflower, however, it is chartreuse in colour.

Romanesco Broccoli Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to WHO, 422 million people suffered from diabetes in 2014, as compared to 108 million in 1980. Diabetes is among the major causes of kidney failure, blindness, hear attacks, lower liver amputation and strokes. In 2015, diabetes was found to be the direct cause of 1.6 million deaths and high blood glucose was responsible for another 2.2 million deaths in 2012. Romanesco broccoli is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin K, dietary fibre and carotenoids, which help treat type 2 diabetes. Moreover, there has been an increase in the consumption of Italian cuisine, especially in the North American region, which is indirectly accounting for growth in the demand for romanesco broccoli-oriented food. These are some of the factors that are expected to drive the demand for romanesco broccoli over the forecast period.

Romanesco Broccoli Market: Segmentation

The romanesco broccoli market can be segmented into its nature, functions, end use and distribution.

On the basis of nature, the romanesco broccoli market is segmented into organic and conventional. Owing to the rising demand for organic products in the global market, the value sales for organic products is expected to surge over the forecast period.

On the basis of function, romanesco broccoli is segmented into antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and others (antidepressant, anti-microbial). Among these functions, the antioxidant property is expected to witness a higher value share, which can be attributed to its large scale-application in the food processing segment.

On the basis of end use, romanesco broccoli is segmented into household and commercial. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into food industry and HORECA. Owing to growth in the demand for romanesco broccoli from the HORECA sector, the volume sales of the commercial segment are expected to be higher over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution, romanesco broccoli is segmented into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel is further sub-segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialty store and e-retailers. The direct channel has witnessed a higher share of the volume flow of romanesco broccoli due to the rising demand for the product from the commercial segment.

Romanesco Broccoli Market: Regional Outlook

In Europe, Italy has the highest production of romanesco broccoli, especially in the northern part of the country. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for Italian cuisine in the U.S., especially dishes that contain broccoli, cauliflower or romanesco broccoli. Hence, Europe and North America hold a higher volume share of the global romanesco broccoli market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region has been tagged as an emerging market for romanesco broccoli owing to the fact that there is a rising preference for Italian cuisine and dishes, especially in Australia, Japan, China and India.

Romanesco Broccoli Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the romanesco broccoli market are Victory Seed Company, Seattle Seed Company, Rainbow Seeds and Supply, Frieda’s Inc., Old World Seed Company, Holmes Seed Company, Bristol farms, The Living Seed Company, Marle Worm Grower and La Montañita Co-op. The producers of romanesco broccoli and their derivatives are focusing on introducing organic clean-label products due to an increase in the demand for transparency as well as the enhanced spending power of consumers on premium products. In addition, consumers are seeking romanesco broccoli products that are healthy, convenient to consume and provide better taste & texture to the recipes in they are used.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS) Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Us:

Contact: