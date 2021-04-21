Gelatin Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2018 to 2026

Gelatin Market Outlook

The global gelatin market is expected to witness a boost, owing to the versatile nature and wide range of applications in various fields. Gelatin is a rich source of protein, which is a major reason that is contributing to the increased application of gelatin in dietary and nutritional supplements, leading to a hike in the demand for gelatin in the market. Gelatin is used as a texturizing and gelling agent in the food industry. Owing to the reason that gelatin is free from any preservative or additive, it is one of the preferences when it comes to choosing ingredients for food items, which is fuelling the demand for gelatin in the market. An increasing health-conscious population also contributes to the surge in the demand for gelatin, due to its high protein content and absence of any preservatives.

Gelatin is also widely used in cosmetics and personal care products, due to its properties such as fighting wrinkles, boosting the metabolism, strengthening the nails and hair, improving joint health, etc., which makes it an essential ingredient for consumers while choosing their products. Gelatin finds application in pharmaceuticals as well, owing to its various properties such as a thickening agent in liquid dosage, sugar, or tablet coatings, leading to an increase in the demand for gelatin in the market. The increasing health conscious trend among consumers is escalating the demand for clean label products, which is expected to lead to a growth in the demand for gelatin in the market over the forecast years.

Increasing Health Consciousness among Consumers and Wide Range of Applications are Driving the Gelatin Market

Gelatin is mostly used for its unique properties such as gelling, stabilization, emulsification, and binding. With the increasing per capita disposable income and the rising consciousness among consumers about nutritious and healthy diets, there is a swift rise in the demand for energy drinks and processed food, which, in turn, stimulates the growth of the gelatin market. The rising demand in different applications such as photography and cosmetics is anticipated to lay significant growth opportunities in the global gelatin market. Moreover, the hike in the demand from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to influence the Asia Pacific gelatin market. The North American region is leading the global gelatin market, owing to the booming pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in the region. The nutrient and high protein content in gelatin is anticipated to help the gelatin market easily penetrate into developing countries, as the working class population is anticipated to adopt healthier product offerings faster than any other demography.

Gelatin Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Gelatin market has been segmented as: Organic Conventional

On the basis of source, the global gelatin market has been segmented as: Bovine Porcine Chicken Marine Others

On the basis of end use, the global gelatin market has been segmented as: Food & Beverages Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Photography

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gelatin market has been segmented as: Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retailers

Global Gelatin Market Participants

The key participants identified across the value chain in the global gelatin market are Weishardt Holding SA, Trobas Gelatine BV, Roxlor France, The Roxlor Group, PB Gelatins GmbH, Tessenderlo Group NV, Geltech Co., Ltd., Suheung Co., Ltd, Sterling Biotech Limited, REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH., Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., LAPI GELATINE S.p.a., Junca Gelatines S.L, Italgelatine S.p.A., Gelnex Industria E Comercio Ltda., Gelita AG, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Rousselot B.V., Darling Ingredients Inc., and Capsugel Inc., among others.

Opportunities for Gelatin Market Participants

Globally, consumers are inclining toward healthy and nutritious food, which is one of the major reasons the gelatin market is witnessing growth. The wide range of applications of gelatin is one of the major growth drivers for the gelatin market. The high protein content present in gelatin is its winning imperative among the other sources of proteins in the market. The ability of gelatin to fight wrinkles and to rejuvenate the skin makes it suitable for use in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Gelatin is also useful in various pharmaceutical applications. The demand side participants in the gelatin market are indulged in research and innovation to increase the functional properties of gelatin for better efficiency. Major players in the gelatin market are introducing new varieties of products to cater to the increasing demand for gelatin in various fields.

On the basis of region, the gelatin market has been segmented as: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ The Middle East & Africa participants

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

