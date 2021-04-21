Food Emulsifier Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2026

Food Emulsifier Market Outlook

A food emulsifier is an ingredient that is generally derived from natural sources such as plants and animals, and is used as a binding agent in the processed food industry. Increasing consumption of processed and functional food over the years has fuelled the demand for food emulsifiers. A food emulsifier is a substance used for binding immiscible liquids so as to provide a stable texture. Food emulsifiers stabilize food by increasing its kinetic stability. An examples of a food emulsifier is egg yolk, in which the main emulsifying agent is lecithin. As food emulsifiers are hydrophilic in nature, they help solubilize the components of food ingredients such as proteins, carbohydrates, oils, fats, and others with a homogenous texture. Food emulsifier are not only used for texturing and blending food ingredients but also to increase the shelf life of various packaged foods, thereby functioning as a food preservative. Thus, food emulsifiers impart quality and freshness, and make food products look more appealing, and moreover, prevent mold growth in such products. Innovation in processed food has been the major driving factor for the global food emulsifier market.

Food Emulsifier Market Dynamics

Fortified foods generally require food emulsifiers to bind essential micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals with staple food such as oil, margarine, wheat flour, etc. Thus, the increasing growth of the fortified food market is expected to drive the demand for food emulsifiers in the coming years. One of the major factors that is expected to drive the growth of the food emulsifier market across the globe is the expansion of processed food industries in developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, etc. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have had a great impact on processed food, which has, in turn, created vigorous demand for food emulsifiers in recent years. Bound to these factors, the global food emulsifier market is anticipated to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Food Emulsifier Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global food emulsifier market has been segmented as: Plant-derived Animal-derived

On the basis of product type, the global food emulsifier market has been segmented as: Lecithin Derivatives of Mono, Di-glycerides Sorbitan Esters Polyglycerol Esters Stearoyl Lactylates Others

On the basis of application, the global food emulsifier market has been segmented as: Bakeries Confectionaries Dairy Products Functional Foods Salads and Sauces Infant Formula Others

Exhibit 1: Global Market Share of Food Emulsifiers, 2016

Global Food Emulsifier Market Key Players

Some of the major players of food emulsifiers are BASF SE, Palsgaard A/S, DuPont, Puratos Group SA, Kerry Group, Lasenor Emul, S.L, Oleon NV, Stepan Company, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd, Zhengzhou Honest Food Co., Ltd. etc. More food processors and industrialists have been showing keen interest in food emulsifiers due to inflating demand from industries.

Opportunities for Market Participants

As an essential food processing ingredient and food texturing agent, food emulsifiers have emerging demand among industrialists and product developers all over the world. In addition, food emulsifiers are also used in infant formulations in developing economies, which creates additional demand for various types of food emulsifiers. Due to the well-defined infrastructure of supply chains all over the world, it is anticipated that, there would be higher returns for the investors of food emulsifiers during the forecast period.

Global Food Emulsifier Market: Regional Outlook

Food emulsifiers are highly produced and consumed in the region of Europe, due to the higher market presence of food processing and chemical industries. In North America, food emulsifiers are consumed in adequate quantities due to the increased consumption of sauces and salad dressings, such as mayonnaise. In Asia Pacific, food emulsifiers are commonly used in bakeries and confectionaries as a stabilizing agent. In the Middle East & Africa, food emulsifiers have huge imports and trade chains to process meat products.

