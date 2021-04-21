Graphical Situational Display Market Business Opportunities to 2030 Reviewed in New Report

Graphical Situational Display: Market Introduction

Graphical situational display a real time graphical display that integrates power and process data and shows that processed data with respect to that location. The ultimate goal for graphical situational display is to provide a standard means of depicting situational information using standard symbology on an imagery or map (raster or vector) background. These graphical situational displays are more useful in control rooms, weather forecasting labs and also in defense sector. Graphical situational display proves to be very effective in forecasting of weather. By observing the graphics displayed on the screen, weather forecasting activities are carried out.

Factors such as growing demand for digital classrooms along with ascending demand from online gamers is contributing to the growth of market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of graphical situational display in retail sector and increasing user engagement with the help of graphical situational display for applications such as wayfinding will drive the growth of graphical situational display market during forecast period (2020-2030).

There are some restraining factors which could hinder the growth of graphical situational display market. The cost of graphical situational display is relatively high and the customization of these displays is also a difficult task. Therefore, these factor could be the restraining factors for the growth of graphical situational display market.

Graphical situational display market is experiencing decline in demand due to COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has affected many industries such as electronics and manufacturing industry. Governments of many countries have imposed a lockdown as a result of which industries are dealing with the problems such as halted production activity and disrupted supply chain. The end use industries where graphical situational display offers its applications have also been affected by COVID-19. These factors have impacted graphical situational display market to large extent.

Segmentation analysis of graphical situational display market:

Graphical situational display market is bifurcated into six major categories: panel size, panel type, technology, end use, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of panel size, the global market for graphical situational display is categorized as:

Below 17”

17-32”

32-65”

65” and above

On the basis of panel type, the global market for graphical situational display is categorized as:

Flat

Flexible

Transparent

On the basis of technology, the global market for graphical situational display is categorized as:

LCD

LED

OLED

Others

On the basis of End use, the global market for graphical situational display is categorized as:

Retail

Industrial

Corporate

Government

Military & defense

Education

Other

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for graphical situational display is categorized as:

Conventional Store

Online Channels

Other Retail Formats

Direct Sales

Based on the region, the global market for graphical situational display is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Graphical situational display market: Regional Outlook

East Asia and South Asia is expected to dominate graphical situational display market considering the development in the countries such as China and India. These regions are witnessing considerable growth in the electronics sector and technological up gradation in these regions is driving the growth of graphical situational display market. Therefore, these regions are expected to create noteworthy opportunities for graphical situational display manufacturers. Also, presence of some key players from graphical situational display market makes East Asia an important region for the growth of graphical situational display market during forecasting period.

North America is also expected to be key region for the growth of graphical situational display market considering the technological advancement in the region and growing electronics industry in the US.

Key players in graphical situational display are working on innovation and new product development to gain more market share:

Key players in graphical situational display are investing high amount in R&D activities so as to develop technologically more advanced products which will be more effective than previous range of their products. For instance, in year 2018, NEC Corporation, a key player in graphical situational display market has launched NEC MultiSync UN552A display. This display has been primarily designed for control rooms. It is optimised for both static as well as the moving content. This new display is capable of providing perfect visualization for big data analytics. By using these advanced graphical situational displays in weather forecasting labs, more efficient and effective forecasting can be performed by the experts.

Other key players in the graphical situational display market include Samsung Electronics, LG Display, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic, Sharp, Elo Touch Solutions, Crystal Display Systems, View Sonic, Horizon Display

