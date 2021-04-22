IMHO Reviews Focuses on Skillshare New and Upcoming Class Launches

Aventura, FL, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — IMHO Reviews, a leading source for evaluations of digital platforms, has turned its focus on two new and upcoming class launches for the Skillshare online learning website.

Skillshare is an industry leader in online learning platforms with a vast collection of more than 20,000 video-based classes, including more than 2,000 available for free. IMHO Reviews is assessing two of its newest classes – Character Design: From First Idea to Final Illustration and Social Media Storytelling: Make Videos People Care About.

In Character Design: From First Idea to Final Illustration, launched April 12, artist and entrepreneur Josiah (Jazza) Brooks walks aspiring writers through his process for designing characters, from initial idea to final product. Students begin the online course by learning tips and tricks for coming up with ideas for story characters and conducting research for inspiration and context. They are then able to see Jazza undergo the entire sketching and design progression,

learning how to communicate character traits through design elements, how to bring cohesion into a group of charactersand how to create finalized work to present their ideas.

Jazza is an Australian YouTuber, artist, animator, illustrator and presenter whose YouTube channel has more than 5.5 million subscribers and more than 1 billion total video views. He is best known for his art tutorials, animations and challenges.

As part of the class, students can “watch over Jazza’s shoulder as he designs four new characters from scratch right before your eyes.” His instruction includes using inspiration, brainstorming, refining and testing and presentation to make characters come to life. Among the reviews on the Skillshare site, 84% said the class “exceeded expectations,” with one reviewer noting, “His explanation of his steps achieving a character was really enlightening and showed me a new way to approach this topic.”

In the class Social Media Storytelling: Make Videos People Care About, launching April 27, instructor Lilly Singh gives students an in-depth look into her storytelling process across multiple platforms. Students are taught tips and methods for the basics of online storytelling, keeping up with social media content and trends, and the process of choosing the right objectives to enhancetheir content creation.

Singh is a Canadian comedian, talk show host, actress who has gone by the pseudonym iiSuperwomanii on her popular YouTube channel, which has almost 15 million subscribers and more than 3 billion video views. She has been included on the Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid YouTubers, and the publication named her one of the 40 most powerful people in comedy in 2019.

“Skillshare is constantly working on bringing new superstar teachers into their community,” said VitaliyLano, owner of IMHO Reviews. “It is very exciting to see Jazza and Lilly teaching at Skillshare, and I am sure many members will benefit from this. In the end, Skillshare wants their members to explore, discover, create, play and find what fascinates them, and this is the perfect opportunity.”

About Skillshare

Launched in 2011, Skillshare is an online learning community with thousands of classes on topics that include illustration, design, photography, video, freelancing, and more. On Skillshare, millions of members come together to find inspiration and take the next step in their creative journey through classes that focus on interaction rather than lecturing.

Skillshare courses are divided into three categories: Thrive (lifestyle, productivity), Build (business analytics, freelance & entrepreneurship, leadership & management, marketing), and Create (animation, film & video, graphic design, music, creative writing, photography, web development, and more).

Skillshare believes in a project-based approach to learning that allows students to expand creativity and apply new life skills. All courses consist of two parts: a video presentation and a class project.

In addition to its more than 2,000 free classes, Skillshare offers unlimited access to more than 20,000 classes via a premium membership that costs $15 a month of $99 a year (with a 14-day free trial).

Premium members also have access to Live Sessions, a new way to learn and connect launched by Skillshare in spring of 2020. Skillshare Live Sessions enable students to grow, learn, connect, and explore within a creative community. Each session lasts 60 minutes or less and allows students to work alongside teachers and ask questions in real time while learning new skills and techniques.

In his examination of Skillshare, IMHO Reviews owner VitaliyLano wrote, “I believe that Skillshare is the future of education. However, it’s rather different than traditional education. Skillshare’s primary goal is to deliver quality information to their students and make sure they complete practical assignments and apply new skills to real situations. Skillshare is a good learning platform that offers great value for money.”

For more information, please visit http://imho.reviews/

