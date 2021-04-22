Wake Up! Music Announces New EDM Release: “Oh My Heart”

New York City, USA, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Record label Wake Up! Music announced the release of the Nu House single, “Oh My Heart” featuring and introducing the son of the label founder, producer, and musical artist Pepper Gomez. The young IMG agency male model and vocalist, Tacboy, accompanies his mother on their debut record “Oh My Heart” which will be distributed by ONErpm and be available worldwide beginning on April 30, 2021. When questioned as to what led to this latest EDM family-style collaboration, the multi-talented mom proudly responded, “In a world of instant everything and split second attention spans, timing is still everything! The time is now!”

“Oh My Heart”, the first single from the Wake Up! Music mother and son team was born of a remix of Andrew Kitchen’s original track, but is really now its own tune (and doesn’t even resemble the old tune by Andrew at this time). It was then remixed by Chicago house music DJs Ralphi Rosario, Eric Kupper, Craig J Snider (aka The Shamanic), and mastered by Ted Jensen of Sterling Sound. Tacboy, who along with his brother, Sharkeyes, was born in Chicago, but who now call Broward County, Florida home, were “forced” to study piano and then added drums and guitar lessons that led to performing from an early age. Her sons later united to form the musical group the ET Boys and have developed their own sound which they call Nu Pop Melodic rap. Coincidentally, “Oh My Heart” is also an introduction of Tacboy to the public in preparation for their upcoming release this summer as the ET boys with his brother.

While this single will be distributed globally by ONErpm and issued on the Wake Up! Music Records label April 30 to all major digital retailers and streaming platforms on the internet, a North American radio and press campaign have already been launched to promote “Oh My Heart”. Mainstream Rhythmic and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop format radio stations have at this time already been serviced with the release, as were a select target of music reviewers and current event reporters. To learn more, go to https://wakeupmusicgroup.com.

Interviews and/or appearances will be booked later this month for executive producer Pepper Gomez, along with her son Tacboy. Added news updates and other information about upcoming events may be found at https://www.facebook.com/WakeUpMusicGrp. You may also check out their currently available “Oh My Heart” music video on the Wake Up! Music Records YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/kn_-Uq0MD34). Press kits will be provided upon request to members of the media by contacting the representative listed below.

Media Contact:

Stevie B

Mia Mind Music

Phone: 800-843-8575

Email: press@miamindmusic.com