Immigration Services South Africa – Immigrate to South Africa with IMCOSA

Cape Town, Africa, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — South Africa is a land of prosperity and new opportunities for many. With a competitive market for small businesses, beautiful landscapes and rich, colourful cultures and more, South Africa is a wonderful country to live in. Students and entrepreneurs flock to our country to pursue prosperous futures, and many come to start a new leaf in a beautiful African country.

There are a few avenues one can use to secure their future in South Africa. For some, you may already be living and working in South Africa and want to claim status as a permanent resident here. For that, you’ll need to apply through immigration services for a South African Residence permit.

What is a Permanent Residence Permit?

If you are a permanent residence permit holder, it means you have the right to live and work in South Africa. Permanent residents don’t have to live in South Africa to maintain that permit, however, they are required to enter the country to activate that permit, and then return to the country periodically thereafter to continue to renew their permanent residence status.

This has to be done before your permit lapses, requiring you to enter the country at least once in a three year period. If this requirement isn’t met your permit will expire, and you’ll need to reapply for a new one by going through the immigration process all over again.

In light of the Covid 19 pandemic and travel restrictions, a blanket concession has been afforded to all permanent residents outside of South Africa. If you need to activate your permit by entering the country within 12 months of the date of issuing, or if you need to return to South Africa within 3 years of your permit lapsing, you have been given a grace period until December the 31st 2021. You have until then to enter the country without negative implications. Further extensions may be provided based on the situation.

What does this mean for you? It means that if your permanent residency permit is set to expire this year, or has already expired last year under travel restrictions, you now have a window of opportunity till the end of the year to renew it.

How do I get a South African Permanent Residence Permit?

Applying for a permanent residence permit can be a difficult process. With the support of immigration services in South Africa, applicants have the best chance of guaranteeing all their documentation, information, and financial documents are in place. Our team of immigration consultants at IMCOSA is available to assist with our range of immigration services, including applying for permanent residency status.

There are requirements that need to be met for an applicant and their spouse/immediate family to be eligible for a permit. These requirements can include any of the following.

You have to have lived and worked in the country on the basis of your work permit for at least 5 years.

Have a permanent work offer in South Africa

Have exceptional skills and qualifications

Have plans to establish a business in South Africa

qualify as Refugees in terms of Section 27(c) of the Refugees Act

You are a retired person

You are financially independent

You are relatives (biologically or judicially adopted) of a South African citizen or permanent residence permit holder.

Work with the Top Visa Services South Africa

Immigration to South Africa doesn’t have to be intimidating. Our immigration consultants in South Africa are here to walk you through the process, assisting in all the ways that matter. With our careful application management, advice and support, Imcosa has done some of most esteemed Immigration Consulting in South Africa.

Get in contact with us today to find out more about our immigration services.

