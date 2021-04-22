Fiction Author Patricia M. Muhammad Publishes Historical Romance Novel, Love Captured

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ Multi-genre fiction author Patricia M. Muhammad publishes Love Captured, a historical romance novel.  Historical romance novels do not appear to be going anywhere. Both adolescents and adults alike have favored historical romance novels for a lively escape. Relationships may appear ideal, others a bit scandalous and some just the start of a new story. Readers can find how literary art imitates life–even in a historical romance novel. Several are filled with tawdry details, most seem to be set in the Regency period or Tudor era. Then there are some that are sweet romance. Enters Love Captured.

Love Captured is a historical romance novel set in the 18th century. We follow the protagonist, Emmeline from her sheltered roots of a plantation mansion in the North Carolina colony, then as a stowaway across the tumultuous tides of the Atlantic Ocean to her arrival at the shantytown of Liverpool, England. The purpose of her visit she keeps secret, yet it is inevitable that she has to rely on someone–eventually she does. From the kindness of strangers who give her food and scraps of shelter to her enlistment of a benevolent society to help her uncover the truth about her heritage. Emmeline seeks her own ‘freedom’, but has to ensure her efforts aren’t thwarted, even by a handsome duke, John, who attempts to befriend her. The courtier is sheltered in his own way and seeks after an answer to chart his own path and define himself, free from the influence of his mother and father. They realize that what they searched for was each another. As they endeavour to secure their relationship and marriage, envious maidens and her heritage seem to be unrelenting obstacles to their newfound happiness. Will what they have worked for result in their happily ever after?

Love Captured is one of five historical romance novels Patricia has written and published.

Where to Purchase:

Amazon ASIN: B08KB34F57
Barnes & Noble: 2940164274597
Smashwords: 9781005676650
Tolino Media: 9783752117707
Thalia EAN: 9783752117707
Kobo ISBN: 1230004259497
Lulu: N/A
Google Play: GGKEY:TU2BD6X8HEW
DriveThru Fiction: N/A

About the author: Patricia M. Muhammad is an American fiction author of crossover contemporary romance/science fiction, science fiction/fantasy, mystery and historical romance genres. She has currently written 20 novels.. Many of her characters are of multi-racial lineage or part of interracial relationships. She is also an independent international law and human rights scholar.  Patricia is currently based in the United States.

Connect with Patricia:

Social media:  @pmmuhammadbooks

Press:  permissionsp@gmail.com

