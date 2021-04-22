New Talent Hollywood Actress and Singer; Adaeze Cornelia Anane has a crush on the Dashing Debonair Actor Tom Hiddleston

Los Angeles, USA, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Adaeze Cornelia Anane has yet to forget about her amazing time in New York City visiting and staying in a ritzy hotel in Times Square. She enjoyed sushi and riesling wine in the hotel restaurant.

During her stay it is rumored that she bumped into to Tom Hiddleston again at the Bernard Jacob’s Theatre where she completely and secretly fell in love with him. He casually wished her a Happy Birthday, while telling her she did not have to be nervous around him. Which made her more comfortable around him.

“I found him very charming,”

The Young Actress described.

“He was very profound in stature, as if he could make any girl or woman swoon for him!”

Breaking News: Adaeze is currently single and she finds Tom Hiddles to be her ideal type of man.