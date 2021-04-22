Commercial UAV Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2022

Felton, California , USA, Apr 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Commercial UAV Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2022 due to its growing applications in defense and agricultural sectors. UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) are miniature pilot-free aircrafts controlled by a remote and use aerodynamics services for aerial functions and navigation. They carry payloads like parcels, medical supplies, heavy material like fire extinguishers, etc., cameras to conduct military and commercial surveillances and perform both videography and photography.

Commercial UAV market is driven by factors like constant technological innovation for unmanned aerial vehicles, increase in demand due to security concerns, growing demands of high definition satellite pictures and rise in initiatives for research & development. The technological innovation like enhancements in cameras, mapping software, specifications of drone, sensory applications are fueling the commercial UAV industry.

Most of the times, aerial services require surveillance in residential areas, which may disturb privacy of people. Hence, national security and privacy issues are expected to hinder commercial UAV market growth in the years to come. Moreover, strict regulations regarding aerial services in countries like U.K and U.S is negatively affecting the progress of the market of commercial UAV. Wide acceptance of UAV in different applications require extended regulatory framework that challenges the market, especially for security reasons.

The key players in commercial UAV industry include AeroVironment, Inc., 3D Robotics, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Aeryon Labs Inc., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Insitu Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Sentera, senseFly, Quadrocopter, Dragany Innovations, LLC, General Electric Co., Identified Technologies, and others. Despite intense competition among manufacturers, DJI and senseFly sustain top rankings and gain significant percentage of Drone Deploy users in the market of commercial UAV.

Commercial UAV Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Fixed wing

Rotary blade

Nano

Hybrid

Commercial UAV Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Agriculture

Energy

Government

Media & Entertainment

Others

Commercial UAV Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

