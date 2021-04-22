ERP Software Market Trends and Research Study including Growth Factors till 2022

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, Apr 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — In 2014, the ERP software market size was valued USD 27,648 millions globally. ERP system is a shared database that supports different business units. Integration of various functions in different business unit, transparency, and efficiency is predicted to drive the market over a forecast period. The need of streamlined processing in aerospace, defense, government utilities and industries will play a major role in market growth over a given period.

ERP is business management software that collect, stores, manage and interprets data from many business activities, thus allowing smooth flow of processes and better decision making and productivity. In Emerging economies such as Brazil, India and China the product will have great demand due to increasing number of SMEs. Development in IT sector, penetration of IT firms, and changing consumer behaviour in these regions will lead to adoption of ERP software over manual operations.

The inventory cost can be reduced 25% to 30% and raw material cost by 15% due to implementation of ERP in an organization. Low inventory cost and raw material cost will result in increased profits of firms, thus boosting demand for product in next seven years.

Function Insights

In 2014, the use of ERP software in financial sector accounted about 22% of market share. It maintains proper order and record of all activities in a reliable and precise way. Management of different financial activities such as asset management, investments, accounting and cash flow management with ease and simplicity is expected to increase demand.

Human resource segment on the other hand also had a significant share in market due to expansion of different organizations in recent time. Expansion leads to increase in processes and complexity thus resulting in use of ERP software. Benefits such as automated process, enhanced information sharing and collaboration have helped in adoption of ERP software.

Deployment Insights

In 2014, Over 60% of market share was of ERP software based on on-premise deployment. Continuous control and high data security in an organization are benefits provided by on-premise deployment model which is expected to drive the market.

The second largest market share in 2014 was of Cloud deployment and it is expected to maintain its dominance in next seven years. Major factors for its demand are low infrastructure requirement with its capability to tune with other devices such as tablets and mobile phones.

Vertical Insights

In 2014, Manufacturing and services accounted 15% of market share. Operations such as tracking day-by-day performance, customer service and monitoring daily operations are guided by ERP software. The demand for product is expected to increase due its capabilities like ease of production scheduling, real time data tracking and inventory management. It will propel the growth in forecasted period.

In addition, due to adoption of IT infrastructure Government utilities also accounted significant market share. High adoption of ERP in Europe and North America is expected to drive market in coming period.

End-user Insights

SMEs accounted for over 40.0% of the market share in 2014. Proper management of database is required if the firm is in expansion phase. The key factors such as reduced production cost, increased operational efficiency and on-time product delivery is expected to augment product demand. In industrial sector, better supply chain, reduced complexity, better CRM and improved data access has facilitated the utilization of ERP software.

Regional Insights

Continuous technological advancement in ERP software in association with presence of different players has helped its growth in North America and the region account for a share over 40% in ERP software market. Application of ERP along with mobiles phones is anticipated to drive market in next seven years.

In 2013, European Union claimed 26% of its enterprise use ERP which was 5% more as compared to 2010. Leading players such as Oracle, Unit4, SAP and Syspro will boom market.

Manufacturing sector is expanding and developing at a extreme rate in Asia pacific, this will result in increase demand for ERP. Government support and cooperation for implementation for ERP will help to propel market.

Competitive Insights

The market is divided as there are different companies in market worldwide. Acquisition, innovation and new product development are key strategies opted by companies. IBM corporation, NetSuite Inc., Syspro, Unit4, Microsoft Corporation, Infor, SAP SE and Totvs S.A are key players in market.

