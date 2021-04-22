Synbiotics Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2028

Synbiotics Market Overview

Dietary supplements and food ingredients having a consolidation of both prebiotics and probiotics are termed as symbiotic foods. They are majorly used to improve the gut health and also to improve gastro intestinal behaviour. Owing to their nutritional benefits, synbiotics have a large potential application in food & beverage, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical. The synbiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the aforementioned period. Several producers with an expanding manufacturing base for food and beverage along with the growing popularity of functional foods in territories like the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, Brazil and South Africa are expected to have positive influence on the future growth on the synbiotics market.

Synbiotics Market Dynamics

The requirement of probiotics and prebiotics in functional food and beverage is higher and ever rising. Speading health consciousness among buyers in the direction of nutritional supplementation is expected to play a major role in driving the synbiotics market growth over the next ten years. Synbiotics have a critical role in the mitigation of preventing osteoporosis, anti-allergic effects, reducing risks of cardiovascular & carcinogenic disorders and lactose intolerance.

Manufacturers in food & beverage and in other industries are increasing the reinforcement of functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics in their product offerings in order to administer nutritional enrichment and other associated health benefits. Synbiotits, due to its application in pet food and pharmaceutical industries and the ascending importance of fibers in food & beverage industry is expected to increase the demand and supply chain for the synbiotics market.

Synbiotics Market Segmentation

The global Synbiotics market can be largely segmented on the basis of Type, Product Packaging Material, Distribution Channel and Region.

On the basis of Type, the Synbiotics market can be classified as:

Dairy

Frozen Desserts

Bakery and Confectionaries

Snacks

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

In this segment, Dairy and Frozen desserts dominated the market as reinforcing of dairy and dairy products by synbiotics is very cheap and resourceful. Moreover, immense consumption of dairy and frozen products is driving the growth in this segment

On the basis of Product Packaging Material, the Synbiotics market can be classified into:

Paper

Metals

Glass

Plastics

Paperboard

Others

Among all packaging materials, plastic material is dominating the market due to its robustness and ease of transportation.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Synbiotics Market can be segmented into:

Store based

Non Store based

On the basis of Region, the Sugar Synbiotics Market can be segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa

Synbiotics Market Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the promising markets for synbiotics over the forecasted period of account of dairy industry growth in China, India and New Zealand. In 2014, European Food Safety Authority have lower the upper limits for the use of protein and other supplements such as synbiotics in the fortification of infant food products and is thus expected to have a negative impact on the market. The propelling dairy industry in New Zealand, China, India and other developing countries is having a positive impact on the synbiotics market. Positive outlook on the food & beverage industry in Brazil and South Africa on account in increasing domestic consumption is expected to promote symbiotic market demand over the forecasted period.

Synbiotics Market Key Players

Some of the major players in the global Synbiotics market are Viva 5 Coorporation, Sabinsa Coorporation, Groupe Danone, USA Laboratories Inc, Biomin Incorporated, Daflorn MLM5 Limited, Skystone Feed Coperative Limited, New Leaf, Yakult Pharmaceuticals, Chr. Hansen, Behn Mayer & Company Private Limited and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Synbiotics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of Synbiotics provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as geographies, grade type, application and end-use industry.

The Synbiotics market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

