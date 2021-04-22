Organic Gluten Substitutes Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2028

Organic Gluten Substitutes: Overview

Organic gluten substitutes are the fastest growing food substitute category showing a lot of potential in the upcoming market worldwide. Gluten is a protein found in rye, wheat and barley that causes internal damage (causes nutritional deficiency and weight loss) for individuals with gluten resistance. Organic gluten substitutes are consumed by people who have coeliac disease, an ailment in which the immune system reacts to protein. All patients after diagnosis of coeliac disease are advised to adhere to have diet with an organic gluten substitutes strictly.

Adherence to the gluten-free diet is considered to minimize the symptoms and improve the nutritional status as well as prevent the development of complications that includes osteoporosis and malignancies. Organic gluten substitutes includes products made from gluten-free flour or natural products such as occurring organic substitute diet like kinds of pasta, semolina, bulgur, couscous, wheat bran, bread and cereals. Innovations have made gluten-free foods more palatable as well as convenient, helping in boosting the market growth.

Factors fueling up the demand for organic gluten substitutes

The key demand for organic gluten substitutes comes mainly from bakery & fast food market and also from food manufacturers. The key drivers are centered towards the gluten intolerant consumers worldwide, which composed a very niche segment. With the increasing demand for gluten-free products from millennials coupled with the changing taste preferences, the improvement in marketing activities and rising demand for organic gluten substitutes in snacks is fueling the growth of market worldwide.

Increasing health awareness among consumers is further subjected to grow the market. The added advantages of weight nutritious, management and sound digestive health are creating an upward shift and forcing up the demand for organic gluten substitutes. A very niche market segment of organic gluten substitutes is likely to gain rapid market growth. However, low awareness among consumers about coeliac disease is hindering the organic gluten substitutes market growth.

Organic Gluten Substitutes Market: Segmentation

The global market for organic gluten substitutes is segmented on the basis of sales channel, by end use, and by region. On the basis of sales channel, the global organic gluten substitutes market is segmented by food service, commercial (processed foods) and households. In food processing sectors, the organic gluten substitutes are used in the manufacturing of pastas, bread, biscuits, ready meals and many others. On the basis of distribution channel, the global organic gluten substitutes market is segmented by retail sales and direct sales. Retail sales channel is further segmented into grocery retailers, convenience stores, online retailers, drug stores and other retailing formats.

Regional organic gluten substitutes market overview

The market for organic gluten substitutes has undergone a drastic change from a specialty niche product to a mainstream product. The U.S. is one of the biggest and fastest growing organic gluten substitutes market globally. In the U.S., consumers are using more of organic gluten substitutes in snacks because of the growing insight that organic gluten substitutes are a healthier alternative than usual food products. This perception has also led to an increase in market share and is further projected to increase in the forecast period. The organic gluten substitutes market is developing most rapidly in Europe. Adoption to healthy lifestyle patterns leads to the perception that consumption of organic gluten substitutes food products.

This adoption will bypass sensitivity and allergy among the consumers resulting in fueling up the market during the forecast period. Within Europe, the demand for organic gluten substitutes for bread, cookies and snacks are among the highest and also the fastest growing. Increasing urbanization and high disposable incomes are boosting the demand for organic gluten substitutes in APAC Region. Consumers have preferences and diversified taste which give manufacturers a scope for innovation and to extend their product portfolio. Rising standard of living is further subjected to the growth of the organic gluten substitutes market.

Lofty players in global organic gluten substitutes market

Prominent players in the global organic gluten substitutes market are Nestle, General Mills, Avena Foods Limited, Bob’s Red Mill, Arrowhead Mills, Kellogg, GF Harvest, Enjoy Life Foods, PepsiCo, Glutafin, Hershey’s, The Pillsbury Company LLC, and other market players. Several small-sized players also have a presence in the organic gluten substitutes market globally.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the organic gluten substitutes market and contains thoughtful insights, facts and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Organic gluten substitutes market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The organic gluten substitutes market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

