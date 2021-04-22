Antistaling Agent Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2028

Global Antistaling agent Market Overview

Baked products are digestible and nutritious food and in some selected area it is adopted as staple food and is consider as appropriate food. During storage, like many foods made from starch, baked food can be stale easily even in moist and refrigerated environment. The antistaling agents are the substances which are used to retard the staling and to maintain the moisture in the baked goods. The antistaling agent are generally monoglycerides, diglycerides, wheat gluten, glycerolipids, enzymes, and wheat gluten. Owing to transforming food industry and increasing baked food industry the global market for antistaling agent can be foreseen to grow with the significant CAGR over the projection period.

Global Antistaling agent Market Dynamics

Increasing trend of selling freshly baked food products to fuel the demand of antistaling agent

The ever growing number of fresh pizza outlets or pizza delivery chains that provide freshly baked pizzas is making the fresh pizzas available to consumers in larger quantities than frozen pizza products. The number of consumers choosing freshly baked or homemade pizzas and other bakery products is increasing significantly which may fuel the demand if antistaling agent in near future.

Increasing Demand for Rice Flour & Its Potential Usage in Food Industry can be foreseen to contribute to the demand of antistaling agent

Rice flour is one of the most commonly utilized grains since earlier times. The modification of rice flour also benefits in the manufacturing of rice bread along with acceptability and improved quality, compared to production of bread from unmodified rice flour. Breads with higher volume, better taste and softer crumb are manufactured from modified rice flour which will result in increasing demand of antistaling agent in the global market over the projection period.

Urbanizations and modernization in emerging economies countries have bolstered the food industry. Improvements in the economic conditions of various countries have led to increased disposable income and higher standard of living, which indirectly has contributing to new opportunity for antistaling agents in baked food industry. With increasing processed & backed industry, the market for antistaling agent is projected to gather better opportunities in global antistaling agent market. Regulatory bodies in different countries have imposed regulations on using food additives for production of food products. Antistaling agent manufacturers have to conform to food safety regulations from associations like FDA and other for ensuring safety of the antistaling agents before distributing products in the global antistaling agent market.

Antistaling agent market – Regional outlook

The global Antistaling agent market can be divided into seven regions which includes North America, East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea,), Europe, MEA, , South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest), Oceania and Latin America. The East Asia and South Asia, collectively is estimated to contribute significantly in global antistaling agent market owing to ever growing baked food industry. The Europe and North America are also estimated to hold significant share in global Antistaling agent market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are foreseen to witness moderate growth over the forecast period in global antistaling agent market. Overall, the global market for antistaling agent is projected to grow with significant CAGR over the projection period.

Global Antistaling agent Market Segmentation

The global Antistaling agent market can be divided on the basis of type, by application and region. On the basis of type the global Antistaling agent further incorporates monoglycerides, diglycerides, wheat gluten, glycerolipids, enzymes, and wheat gluten and others. On the basis of application segment the global Antistaling agent market can further segmented as Cakes, pastries, bread & loaves and others. The Bread & Loaves is projected to witness significant market share in global antistaling agents market during the projection period. On the basis of form, antistaling agents can be further segmented as power and paste. On the basis of product form the global antistaling agent market can be segmented as chemical and Enzyme.

Global Antistaling agent Regional Outlook and Competition Tracking

The global market for antistaling agents is highly competitive and fragmented in nature and incorporates many global and domestic players. Some of the prominent manufacturers of antistaling agent includes Penta Manufacturing Company, Huzhou Nanxun Shengtao Botanical Co., Ltd, Shaanxi TOP Pharm Chemical Co., Ltd. Shaanxi Tianrun Phytochemical Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Yiwan Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Lasenor and others.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

