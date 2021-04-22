Olestra Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2028

Global Olestra Market Overview

First fat replacer, Olestra, consisted of ample health beneficial factors that substitutes numerous dietary fat including in sprays, dough conditioning, in flavours, in filling ingredients, as well as in frying. Increasing competition from private labels resulted in the introduction of new and innovative products, such as Olestra, is the prominent factor driving the Olestra market. Moreover, a growing number of consumers among the population are shifting preference for zero-calorie products, such as Olestra in order to manage weight.

Considering these factors, Olestra market is expected to register a single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2028. The Olestra market across the globe has grown considerably owing to the rising demand for reducing some levels of serum polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in individuals who had been exposed to PCBs, which is expected to increase the manufacturing and sales of olestra globally. Governmental support for a holistic approach to health products also lay a positive impact on Olestra market.

Global Olestra Market Dynamics

Consumer Awareness about Weight Management among Young Population

Increasing concerns towards weight management have resulted in changing consumption patterns among consumers across the globe. The growing concern for cognitive well-being is a major driving factor for the global olestra market. The young population is facing health diseases caused by obesity such as high blood pressure, strokes, high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and heart diseases, which boosts the production of, globally. Consumers are becoming more health conscious, and prefer consuming gluten-free, sugar-free, and fat-free products in their daily diet. With the growing concerns of consumers towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, this has led to higher consumption of dietary snacks which provide various nutritional and health benefits. It is a significant factor in driving the growth of the global Olestra market, and the trend is expected to continue in the future as well.

Companies Focus on Broadening Their Customer Base

With the increasing retail and food stores and an increase of e-Commerce chains in the MEA region, olestra manufacturers, including weight management foods/snacks manufacturers, are focusing on broadening their customer base. They have partnered with smaller companies present in different regions for the marketing and distribution of their products. Through this, they are expanding their product presence in different parts of the world.

Increasing FDA Challenges

However, olestra is not rapt in the human digestive system, and consequently, it does not offer any energy or nutrition. In the ingredient statement of olestra-containing foods followed by an asterisk, FDA permitted the usage of olestra only in specific and limited foods with a citation of fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E, and K). The olestra market is facing a big challenge from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Global Olestra Market Segmentation

The global Olestra market can be segmented on the basis of Application as:

Convenience Foods & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Other Applications

The global Olestra market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Olestra Market Regional Overview

Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Consumption of Olestra is relatively high among consumers in countries in the Europe region, which is expected to drive the Olestra market growth in the near future. Increasing concerns about zero fat food products among consumers globally and changing consumption trends towards zero trans-fat food products in the young population are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global Olestra market over the forecast period.

Among all the regional markets, North America is estimated to dominate the Olestra market in terms of revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to register higher growth in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Olestra Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Olestra market are: Advanced Food Systems, Inc. (USA) Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA) Ashland Inc. (USA) CP Kelco (USA) Cargill, Inc. (USA) I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (USA) FMC Corporation (USA) Grain Processing Corporation (USA) Penford Corporation (US) P&G Chemicals (USA) PGP International, Inc. (USA) TIC Gums, Inc. (USA) Z-Trim Holdings, Inc. (USA) Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Olestra market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Olestra market segments such as geographies, nature and end-use industries.

The Olestra market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Olestra Market Segments Olestra Market Dynamics Olestra Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Olestra Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) CIS and Russia Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Olestra. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

