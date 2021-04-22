Key Players in the Proanthocyanidins Market and their Business Strategies

The proanthocyanidins market is estimated to be valued at USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 280 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness level among people regarding the health benefits of proanthocyanidins has encouraged purchase decisions of consumers. Advanced technologies have enabled consumers to know more about health & wellness. Moreover, the rise in the aging population in the countries of North America and Europe has also increased the use of proanthocyanidins in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

Download PDF Brochure

The key players in the proanthocyanidins market include Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Natac (China), Eevia Health (Finland), Fruit D’or (Canada), Scott Laboratories (US), Elementa Food Ingredients (France), and Changsha Botaniex Inc. (China). Market leaders such as Naturex (France) and Nexira (France) are focusing on tapping the potential markets through new product development launches, expansions, and investments.

Naturex (France) is one of the major players in the proanthocyanidins market. Naturex produces and sells natural ingredients for the food & beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. The company specializes in the production of natural extracts for use as colorants and flavoring agents, as well as with nutraceutical and antioxidant properties. It provides natural extracts from plants and vegetables for the flavoring, coloring, and preservation of food products.

Make an Inquiry

Nexira (France) is one of the leading players in the proanthocyanidins market. Nexira is a global leader in natural and organic ingredients for the food, health, and nutrition industries. The company entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Omega Pharma NV (The Netherlands), one of the largest OTC healthcare companies in Europe and InQpharm Group (Malaysia), a specialty pharmaceutical company.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441