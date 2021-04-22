Automotive Glazing Market Regional Outlook By Type, End-User, Technology And Application, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Glazing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Automotive Glazing Market is expected to reach USD 33.02 billion by 2025. Large, transparent surfaces like side/rear windows, panoramic roofs, or transparent body panels are flattering the popularity in the automotive industry. Glazing system abridges the vehicle assembly process. Extrusion and encapsulation are the modular systems that simplify adhesive bonding of the glazing to the vehicle.

Key Players:

Pilkington

Fuyao Group

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Central Glass

Pittsburgh Glass works LLC

Xinyi Glass holdings Limited

Covestro A G.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)

Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

Mitsubishi Engg Plastics Corp.

Trinseo S.A.

Growth Drivers:

The automotive glazing market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing production of commercial and passenger vehicles, high demand for vehicles having sunroof systems from populace, and rising manufacturers developing luxury high-tech glazing vehicles with an innovative touch are documented as major factors of automotive glazing market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high manufacturing cost may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Automotive glazing industry is segmented based on vehicle type, material, applications, distribution channels, and region.

Application Outlook:

Front windshield

Rear windshield

Sidelites

Sunroof

Product Outlook:

Tempered glass

Laminated glass

Polycarbonate

End-Use Outlook:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Type Outlook:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of automotive glazing and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high production activities of automotive glazing in the region. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of automotive glazing in the region.

North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is expected to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that could be ascribed to the growth comprise rising demand for innovative glazing systems and high investment by manufacturers for the development of luxury cars.

