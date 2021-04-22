Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Size, Growth Driving Factors, Technology Overview and Forecasts, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025. Drugs of abuse testing implies discovery of one or more prescribed or illegal substances in the blood, urine, hair, sweat, saliva. The procedure is carried out with the help of several methods like Chromatography, Rapid Testing, and Immunoassays Analyzers. Immunoassays Analyzers is the equipment that supports biochemical tests to sense substances or quantify specific proteins. The procedure takes place with the support of antibodies or antigens that perform the test.

Key Players:

Lab Corps of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL)

ATI

Alere

LGC Limited

Randox Testing Services

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Drug of Abuse Testing Services industry include new product & service launches, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals, and increasing consumption of drugs & alcohol. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the development of the market; including growing drug-related mortality, growing demand for drug of abuse treatment, and rising government entities. Drugs of Abuse Testing Services Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Drug Type Outlook:

Alcohol

Cannabis

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine

LSD

Sample Type:

Saliva

Breath

Urine

Blood

Hair

Sweat

Testing Type

Work Place Screening

Criminal Justice Testing

Pain Management Testing

The “Workplace Testing” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing safety concerns in the workplace coupled with compulsion of drug screening. Drug of Abuse Testing Services industry may be analyzed by drug type as Cannabis, Alcohol, Cocaine, Opioids, LSD, and Amphetamine. The industry may be analyzed by end user as Diagnostic laboratories, Hospitals, Forensic Laboratories, and On-the-spot Testing.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing demand for rapid testing devices in North America and improved use of drug testing facilities in investigational procedures. North America is followed by Europe.

