Laboratory Gas Generators Market worth $686 million by 2026 – Growing Demand for Laboratory Automation

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Laboratory Gas Generators Market by type (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, Purge Gas, ToC), Application (Gas Chromatography, LC-MS), End user (Life Science Industry, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry) – Global Forecast to 2026“, the global lab gas generators market is projected to reach USD 686 million by 2026 from USD 353 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The growth of the laboratory gas generators market is primarily driven by the growing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, rising food safety concerns, increasing adoption of laboratory gas generators owing to their various advantages over conventional gas cylinders, growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium, and the increasing R&D spending in target industries. On the other hand, reluctance shown by lab users in terms of replacing conventional gas supply methods with modern laboratory gas generators and the availability of refurbished products are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Nitrogen gas generators accounted for the larger share of the share of global laboratory gas generators market in 2020

Based on type, the lab gas generators market is segmented into nitrogen gas generators, hydrogen gas generators, zero air generators, purge gas generators, TOC gas generators, and other gas generators. The nitrogen gas generators segment accounted for the largest share of global market. This can be attributed to factors such as cost-efficiency, increased safety, reduced downtime and supply issues, environmental benefits, and its wide usage among end users.

The liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on application, the lab gas generators market is segmented into gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas analyzers, and other applications. The liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high efficiency and the expandable and scalable nitrogen generation capacity of generators in LC-MS applications.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The laboratory gas generators market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global lab gas generators market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the high investments in R&D in the US and Canada, which has led to a higher demand for efficient and advanced laboratory equipment.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the laboratory gas generators market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), PeakGas (UK), Linde plc (Ireland), Nel ASA (Norway), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), VICI DBS (US), Angstrom Advanced Inc. (US), Dürr Group (Germany), ErreDue spa (Italy), F-DGSi (France), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), CLAIND S.r.l. (Italy).

Parker Hannifin is one of the leading providers of laboratory gas generators. With a wide distribution network across the globe, the company has established itself as one of the leading players in the market. The company has installed over 40,000 units of laboratory gas generators globally. The company offers a wide range of products in the laboratory gas generators market. The company’s gas generators produce gas purity levels that are the highest in the industry.