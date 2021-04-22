Demand for substation automation system market in distribution substation increase in order to optimize process of power distribution

As the standard of living has increased, the demand for basic amenities such as water, electricity, utilities have become essential. The increasing demand for electricity to run electronic goods has created high pressure on the electricity department to efficiently supply the correct amount of electricity everywhere as per the demand. This has led to the adoption of substation automation system that can automate the tasks performed at the substation.

A substation automation system provides control, monitoring, protection and other capabilities at the substation. The substation automation system helps in detecting the fault location in the distribution systems that help in electricity distribution. The substation automation system helps in minimizing outages. Such factors are fueling the adoption of substation automation system in the market.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2932

Vendors in the substation automation system market are focusing on increasing the system productivity with reduced cost and increased customer satisfaction. Vendors in the substation automation system market are also focusing on providing solutions that can easily be implemented in existing infrastructure and can increase the plant productivity. Increasing research and development to add new features in the substation automation system is one of the key trends in the substation automation system market.

Substation Automation System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The substation automation system allows automatic super visioning of interlocks and provides an intelligent interlocking system. The substation automation system also provides various alarms and warning for users’ protection and safety. The adoption of a substation automation system provides major cost savings and simplifies the task of maintenance and support. Such factors are driving the adoption of substation automation system in the market.

The substation automation system automates all the tasks, thereby, improving the productivity and asset management. The substation automation system also provides high-security control and improves the process of information management. Such factors are further driving the growth of the substation automation system.

The substation automation system requires up gradation in existing infrastructure to automate the process. This requires high investment to setup and install substation automation systems. Thus, high installation and setup cost and regular requirement of support and maintenance are hampering the growth of the substation automation system in the market.

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2932

In order to operate a substation automation system, certain skills are required, and the absence of such skilled labor is restraining the adoption of substation automation system. Such factors are furthermore hampering the growth of the substation automation system market.

Substation Automation System Market: Segmentation

The substation automation system market can be categorized on the basis of components, and the type of substation. On the basis of components, the demand for controllers & remote terminal units is expected to rise exponentially due to the rising need for substation data acquisition & control. On the basis of type of substation, the demand for substation automation system in distribution substation will increase in order to optimize the process of power distribution.

Substation Automation System market can be segmented on the basis of components:

Controllers & Remote Terminal Units

Graphical User Interface

Communication Elements

Power Management System

Engineering Tools

Others

Substation Automation System market can be segmented on the type of substation:

Transmission

Distribution

Others

Substation Automation System Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Substation Automation System market are Operation Technology, Inc., ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Schneider Electric, Elipse Software, Power System Engineering, Inc., General Electric, Netcontrol Group, SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens Industry, Inc. and Eaton Corporation Plc .

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2932/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates