Cadmium Sulfide Market Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue, And Sales Till 2029

Cadmium Sulfide Market Introduction

Cadmium sulfide is a yellow compound that is easy to purify and isolate. Cadmium sulfide is known to be the sole source of cadmium in all commercial applications. Cadmium sulfide offers a wide range of applications that includes its extensive utilization in the production of solar cells, semiconductors, pigments, infra-red two color detectors, photo resistors and cathode radial radiation materials among others.

The global market of cadmium sulfide is poised to witness significant growth in coming years owing to various advantages obtained by the utilization of cadmium sulfide. Cadmium sulfide when used as fluorescent marker offers many advantages such as high luminous efficiency, fluorspar narrow spectral lines, adjustable luminous color, relatively single excitation spectrum, and good light stability.

When cadmium sulfide is used as a photo catalyst, it offers stable performance, limited secondary pollution, and non-toxic effects. Besides being used as fluorescent marker and photo catalyst, cadmium sulfide is also used in the production of amorphous silicon film solar cells to improve the photoelectric conversion efficiency of thin film solar cells.

Cadmium Sulfide Market Dynamics

Cadmium Sulfide Market Drivers

One of the key factor driving the growth of global cadmium sulfide market is the increasing demand from pigments industry. As a pigment, cadmium sulfide is popularly known as cadmium yellow. Around one-fourth of the total cadmium sulfide produced is processed as cadmium yellow. This signifies the consumption of cadmium sulfide as a pigment. Owing to the increasing demand for paints and coatings across the globe, the pigments and dyes industry has witnessed a significant hike in past years. This consequently drives the growth of cadmium sulfide market for its consumption in the form of cadmium yellow.

Besides the increasing demand from pigment industry, the global cadmium sulfide market is expected to grow significantly from the applications in electricals and electronics industry. Cadmium sulfide is used extensively as catalyst, semiconductor and resistor among others in the electricals and electronic industry. As a consequence, of development of infrastructure at a global level, the production of electricals and electronics is at its peak. This has created a significant demand for cadmium sulfide. Hence, this factor is efficiently driving the growth of global cadmium sulfide market.

Cadmium Sulfide Market Restraints

There are several other alternatives that can be used as a substitute to cadmium sulfide. These alternatives are superior to cadmium sulfide either in health or environment perspective. For instance, inorganic pigments that are based on iron oxides, Oxo-nitrides, etc. are sometimes used as alternatives to cadmium yellow pigment. This factor of availability of alternatives to cadmium sulfide acts as a potential restraining factor against the growth of global cadmium sulfide market.

Cadmium Sulfide Market Segmentation

The global Cadmium Sulfide market can be segmented on the basis of form, applications, end-use industry and regions.

On the basis of form, the global Cadmium Sulfide market can be segmented as:

Lump

Powder

On the basis of applications, the global Cadmium Sulfide market can be segmented as:

Solar Cells

Photo-resistor

Photo-catalyst

Florescent Powder

Laboratory Reagent

Additive in Chemical Production

Other Photo-voltaic elements and devices

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Cadmium Sulfide market can be segmented as:

Pigments and coatings

Electricals and electronics

Chemical

Glass, optical and laser material

Fine art materials

Others

Cadmium Sulfide Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Cadmium Sulfide market are:

Lorad Chemical Corporation

Plasmaterials

Nanoshel LLC

Central Drug House

Protech Materials, Inc.

Media Federal Co., Ltd.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

QS Advanced Materials

Stanford Advanced Materials

The Kurt J. Lesker Company

