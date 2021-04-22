Porokeratosis Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2021 – 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Porokeratosis Treatment Market: Market Outlook

Porokeratosis is a rare disease. It is a group of skin conditions that is a rare keratinization disorder characterized by one or more atrophic macules or patches surrounded by a distinctive hyperkeratotic ridge-like-border boundary called cornoid lamella. Many factors cause porokeratosis among them the prominent causes such as inherited or sporadic genetic defects, exposure to ultraviolet radiation, drug-related immunosuppression, or immunodeficiency. Few other factors associated with porokeratosis include radiation therapy, trauma, liver disease, solid cancer, and Crohn’s disease

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Porokeratosis Treatment Market?

Many factors such as increased demand for laser treatment, increased kidney transplant cases, improved reimbursement policies in developed countries, increased research costs, and increased competition among market traders will promote the growing market for global porokeratosis treatment.

Porokeratosis is a rare skin disease that affects less than 200,000 Americans. The distribution of actinic porokeratosis (DSAP) is the most common form of porokeratosis. The reported prevalence of DSAP ranges from 23 to 61.1%, while the annual reported incidence of DSAP ranges from 12.6 to 43.4%. Because of these high rates of prevalence and incidence, DSAP is the most commonly treated patient in the United States. Mibelli Porokeratosis is the second most common type of porokeratosis. Porokeratosis is a precancerous lesion that can undergo malignant transformation. It has been reported that Pokerokeratosis progressed to nonmelanoma skin cancer in 6.9% to 30% of cases. One article has shown that Mibelli’s porokeratosis has spread to skin cancer in about 8% of people affected. In a single series of kidney transplant patients in Spain, 10.68% developed porokeratosis, with a median age of 3.5 years.

The increasing prevalence of renal transplant cases will boost the market as the occurrence of porokeratosis in such patients is high. According to a report in the U. S 10.68% of renal transplant recipients suffered from porokeratosis in 2017.

The porokeratosis treatment is rising on a boom owing to the rising awareness and demand for better skin. With more interchange of treatment ideas globally customers are tending to adopt the products and techniques for porokeratosis treatment. The funding by the government and the issuance of better reimbursement policies in developed countries are attracting a huge pool of customers.

Consumers today are concerned about aesthetics especially in developed countries owing to rising disposable income and reimbursement regulations. Consumers in developed countries are getting aware of the malignant transformation of the disease. The growth in demand for personal care will give rise to the porokeratosis market.

There is enough clinical surveillance to understand the malignant transformation of porokeratosis. This awareness has boosted the porokeratosis treatment market. However the awareness is majorly in developed countries for now, but the market and awareness is significantly rising in developing countries owing to the better knowledge share worldwide.

How is the Demand for Aesthetic Products Reshaping the Porokeratosis Treatment Market?

The benefits of the treatment provided improved the cosmesis and the performance and removal of the lesions that underwent the malformation. The porokeratosis treatment is highly based primarily on factors such as the size of the wound, the location of the wound, the appearance of the beauty, the availability of treatment, and the patient’s preferences.

Rising income and better and increased information about aesthetics have led to increased demand for porokeratosis treatment. Thus, consumers are increasingly adopting porokeratosis treatment as a necessary tool to help them lead a better lifestyle. The topical products are high in demand due to ease of use and availability.

Laser therapy is popular among affluent consumers of its high cost. Its popularity is also due to no incision or hospitalization required making it more popular therapy for the porokeratosis treatment.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Porokeratosis Treatment Market?

The high cost of laser systems, the absence of skilled or trained doctors, the side effects associated with drugs, and the poor health care system in low- and middle-income countries can hamper the porokeratosis treatment market growth.

Porokeratosis is a rare disease therefore the awareness about the disease is not much prominent worldwide which a major challenge for the market is. Also, a large intervention of the government is required for the porokeratosis treatment market investing in increasing awareness and reimbursement policies.

Key Segments of Porokeratosis treatment Market Covered in the Report:

Based on Porokeratosis Type, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

Disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis

Disseminated superficial porokeratosis

Surface treatment porokeratosis of mibelli

Injectable linear porokeratosis

Eruptive disseminated porokeratosis

Porokeratosis plantaris palmaris et disseminata

Punctate porokeratosis

Porokeratosis ptychotropica

Penoscrotal porokeratosis

Follicular porokeratosis

Based on diagnosis, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

Biopsy

Differential diagnosis Squamous cell carcinoma Lichenoid keratosis Epidermal nevus

Others

Based on treatment, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

Topical therapies Topical 5-fluorouracil Topical imiquimod, Topical retinoids Topical vitamin D analogs Combination therapy

Systemic therapy Oral retinoids

Physical interventions Cryotherapy electrodesiccation and curettage surgical excision dermabrasion

Laser Therapy Carbon dioxide lasers Q-switched ruby laser Nd:YAG laser Pulsed dye laser therapy



Based on end user, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies and drug stores

Diagnostic Centers

Research and academic institutes

Others

Based on the region, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Angiodynamics Inc.

Alma Lasers

Allergan

Beiersdorf Ag

Bioness Inc

Biogen

Biolase Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Coty Inc.

Cutera

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Pfizer

IPG Photonics Corporation (U.S.)

IRIDEX Corp.

Lumenis

PhotoMedex Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

others are actively involved in offering Porokeratosis treatment

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Porokeratosis Treatment Market?

The manufacturers involved in the production of porokeratosis treatment are carrying out different expansion strategies for increasing their market share in the global proteins markets. As per the rising funding for the porokeratosis treatment key players are actively investing in better and effective treatment for porokeratosis. For example, in July 2016, Chugai and Galderma announced an international licensing agreement for the development and marketing of Nemolizumab worldwide.

Key players are investing to develop and launch the better and cost-effective product for the porokeratosis treatment market, especially for the developing countries where aesthetic expenditure is yet at a slow pace. With of increase in funding for porokeratosis treatment and eventually the rise in the launch of products, there is significant completion among the key players.

What are the Key Opportunities for Porokeratosis Treatment Manufacturers?

The porokeratosis treatment market has a positive overall outlook for growth in the next few years. Due to rising awareness and better communication globally porokeratosis treatment market could see a rise in the adoption of treatment for porokeratosis treatment. Innovations are entering the industry and most of them are gaining popularity in a short period. The high demand for drugs that provide immediate results and involve patients for the short term is expected to suppress the growth of the porokeratosis treatment market. Frequent product innovation often seems to offer many ways to reduce the cost of treatment. Growing awareness about rare diseases and their treatment available in the market will provide a great opportunity to expand the porokeratosis treatment market.

Surgical and laser treatment will lead the global porokeratosis treatment market due to the greater effect on the lesion. Laser products are expected to see a faster CAGR in the forecast period due to the introduction of advanced laser equipment. CO2 laser treatment has found great traction among consumers, as it is a small procedure, less painful, and a faster process

The increasing cases of kidney transplantation improved rehabilitation policies in developed countries, rising research costs have given a boost to the porokeratosis treatment market.

Why is the U.S. a Big Market for Sales of Porokeratosis Treatment?

The United States dominates the porokeratosis market due to the increasing prevalence of actinic porokeratosis and an increase in kidney transplant cases, with approximately 10.68% of kidney transplant recipients suffering from porokeratosis. According to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., in 2014, 17,107 kidney transplants occurred in the U.S. Also, high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, high health spending, and the presence of leading athletes are expected to improve the American medical market porokeratosis.

Europe ranks second in the market for the treatment of porokeratosis. It is expected that the increasing contribution of various marketers may drive the European medical market for porokeratosis.

The Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for porokeratosis due to the large patient pool, increasing need for treatment, and rising health costs. In the APAC region, the Mibelli species is more common compared to other species.

What is the Repercussion of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Porokeratosis Treatment Market?

With the slowdown in global economic growth, the Porokeratosis Treatment industry has also had some impact but maintained reliable growth. However, the doctor visits to the clinic have declined due to the pandemic.

Also due to the pandemic, manufacturers might not be able to purchase the ingredients like before. There are notable supply chain challenges for the Porokeratosis treatment market exists. The supply chain challenges have majorly largely affected the rare disease Porokeratosis market. But concerns related to health and the environment during the pandemic are expected to have minimal impact on the growth of the Porokeratosis treatment market in the near short term.

