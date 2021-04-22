Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Market: Key Players, Growth & Analysis, 2021 – 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Neonatal Dialysis Market: Market Outlook

Neonatal dialysis used for extremely premature baby as well as infants for treatment of severe acute kidney injury. Rising incidences of premature infants with kidney disease such as sepsis, perinatal asphyxia, organ dysfunction syndrome will drive the demand for various neonatal dialysis treatment globally. Technological advancements in neonatal dialysis function and design are resulting in rise in awareness among healthcare professionals about these devices will be the key factors that drive the market growth, especially in developed regions. Moreover, improvements in healthcare settings and the rise in disposable income will fuel the neonatal dialysis market growth during projection years. Moreover, government provide funding’s for neonatal kidney research. For instance, in October, 2020, the research in the lab of Adebowale Adebiyi received US $3 Mn for neonatal kidney research. However, lower adaption of neonatal dialysis machine in developing countries hamper the growth of the neonatal dialysis market.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Neonatal Dialysis Market?

Acute kidney failure (AKF) is registered in 6%-24% worldwide. With rising incidence of kidney disease in newborn various manufacturer launching advanced neonatal dialysis machines. For instance, in December 2020. Medtronic plc announced launch of the Carpediem™ Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine for use in acute kidney injury, hemofiltration therapy and hemodialysis in the U.S. The increasing demand for better treatment option for acute kidney disease in infants is anticipated to boost the market growth for neonatal dialysis market across the globe.

What Is The Impact Of Rising Incidence Kidney Disease In Newborns On Neonatal Dialysis Demand?

The global market for neonatal dialysis is primarily driven by increasing incidence of disease like Dehydration, Hepatic failure, Prune belly syndrome, renal artery thrombosis a Bilateral ureter pelvic junction obstruction. Moreover, acute renal failure is common, occurring in as many as 23% of neonates hospitalized in neonatal intensive care units. According to WHO, Each year approximately 15 million babies are born preterm all over the globe. Due to this neonatal dialysis market is expected to grow in the forecasting period. Additionally, with the rapid growth in the pediatric population globally, the prevalence of kidney-related diseases is expected to increase significantly. This, expected to drive the growth of the neonatal dialysis market. Moreover, the rising incidence of AKI/AKF globally, expected to increase the demand for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Machine.

What Is the Impact of Increasing Demand For CRRT Neonatal Dialysis On Market?

Increasing Adaption neonatal dialysis due to growing awareness and demand for better treatment option. Moreover, growing prevalence of neonatal kidney disease in world surge the demand for neonatal dialysis. Moreover, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) by using dialysis machine can treat critical pediatric patients weighing between 2.5-10 kg. CRRT is a gold standard in neonatal dialysis market. So increasing demand of CRRT is positively impacting neonatal dialysis market, the demand for it is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

According to the World health organization, the number of global AKI cases is expected to reach 1.7 million by 2020.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Neonatal Dialysis Market?

Higher burden of kidney disease with unavailability of infrastructure, lack of disease awareness and late diagnosis in developing regions are major threat for Neonatal dialysis machine. Moreover, reversible kidney disease caused potential children death due to lack access to appropriate care. Many children are at risk of kidney disease, especially due to lack of awareness of kidney disease, preventable conditions, common infections and lack of access to early diagnosis are important barriers in low economic countries. Additionally, cost associated with dialysis process can hamper the Neonatal dialysis Market. The average cost for performing CRRT is US$ 4,046. Moreover, nursing and technician cost also high during Neonatal dialysis process. This factors factor will restrain the growth of neonatal ventilation accessories market.

As per the World health organization report, some Examples of approximate annual hemodialysis costs per patient include US$ 7500 in China, US$ 7332 in Brazil, US$ 6240 in Indonesia and US$ 5000 in India.

Key Segments of Neonatal Dialysis Market Covered in the Report

Based on product type, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD)

Others Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Machine Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine



Based on end user, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis centers

Nursing Home

Based on the region, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

KGAA

Omnica Corporation

Medtronic

Baxter International Inc

B. Braun

Nikkiso Co.Ltd

Asahi Kasei Medical Co.Ltd.

Infomed SA

Bellco S.R.L

others are actively involved in offering neonatal dialysis for different applications.

What strategies are the Key Players Adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Neonatal Dialysis Market?

Key players in the market are focused on increasing their product features and portfolio to strengthen their position in the market. Key players are expanding their manufacturing facilities to serve the increasing demand for neonatal dialysis. Key players are entering the market with novel and innovative neonatal dialysis machine with features, such as cardio-renal pediatric dialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy

In December, 2020, Medtronic Launches The Carpediem™ system Neonatal Acute Dialysis Machine is designed to treat patients requiring renal replacement therapy weighing between 2.5 and 10 kilograms.

The key manufacturer such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, Omnica Corporation, Medtronic, Baxter International Inc, B. Braun have their distribution facilities, manufacturing sites, and offices globally. The emergence of e-commerce also aids in the increasing availability of neonatal dialysis products from the prominent players.

What are the Key Opportunities for Neonatal Dialysis Manufacturers?

With the focus on delivering desired medical services such as neonatal dialysis to the Japanese citizens, in January 2016, the country’s Central Social Insurance Medical Council, announced that cost of neonatal dialysis will be covered under medical insurance payment range. This will also help number of patients in Japan with wider access to customized neonatal dialysis, in a most affordable way. Medical applications of neonatal dialysis devices have been rapidly exploding in Asian countries leading to its widespread adoption. In an attempt to diversify their economies, countries such as India and china are investing heavily in developing new technologies including neonatal dialysis devices. Enthusiasm for neonatal dialysis are gaining traction in these regions. Chinese government is providing funding for the establishment of manufacturing facility for production neonatal dialysis

Why the U.S. is a Big Market for Neonatal dialysis?

Neonatal dialysis machine manufacturer in U.S. is more. Some prominent players in Neonatal dialysis such as Medtronic, Baxter International Inc, B. Braun are present in U.S. which creates significant revenue. For instance, Medtronic recently launch Neonatal Acute Dialysis Machine in U.S. Moreover, rising incidence of kidney disease in new born in U.S. which create surge in Neonatal dialysis production in U.S. For instance, prevalence rate of renal failure in neonates is 8%-24% in USA during neonates admitted to the nursery intensive care unit. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ focus on providing better treatment option to children suffering from kidney disease. Neonatal dialysis machine will advance kidney health and providing unmet need of treatment of these critically renal disease in child to survive. Additionally, adaption of neonatal dialysis is more in USA due to significant reimbursement for dialysis treatment.

What is the impact of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Neonatal dialysis Market?

COVID-19 pandemic will show a negative impact on the neonatal dialysis market. Due to short term shut down of production facilities of medical device industries for first few months in 2020. However, the pandemic has also resulted in a temporary pause of all non-essential and elective procedures. Hence, Medical device markets that manufacture neonatal dialysis devices for these procedures had significantly impacted, with companies reporting significant drops in revenue due to the cancellation of these production.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Russia and Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, South Korea, Japan)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Turkey, and Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

