Global Anti – Inflammatory Cytokines Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, Swot Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market: Market Outlook

Cytokines are categorised as a large group of peptides, glycoproteins and proteins that are present into specific cells in the immune system. Cytokines are produced in the body may have different origins like lymphocytes, monocytes and others. Anti-inflammatory cytokines are regulatory molecule for a pro-inflammation response from cytokines. Inflammatory cytokines can lead to cytokine storm causing nerve-injury/inflammation-induced central sensitization, atherosclerosis or cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is estimated to diagnose more than 1 million cases of cancer in the U.S. alone. Hence, the increasing treatment adoption rate is expected to enhance global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth in the coming decade.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

Increasing investments towards healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities for anti-inflammatory cytokines is expected to boost the global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. The increasing rate of approval and commercialization of biopharmaceutical drugs will lead to global anti-inflammatory cytokines market expansion in the coming decade. Changing consumer behaviour by adapting the latest technology and willingness to share data is leading to the adaption of anti-inflammatory cytokines drugs into the market. Global anti-inflammatory cytokines market is expected to generate highest revenue from the indication cancer due to the high prevalence rate. Expansion of value chain is estimated to anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer: How will Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market benefit?

The rising number of cancer patients receiving treatment is estimated to drive the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. There has been a significant increase in awareness of therapeutic options available for cancer and related disorders resulting in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. Changing lifestyle patterns also contribute to the prevalence of cancer and boost the anti-inflammatory market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) there were total of 19.2 million new cases diagnosed for cancer across the globe.

How is the Rising Number of Healthcare Facilities Reshaping the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

There has been a significant rise in the number of healthcare establishment over a decade. Developed countries and developing countries are continuously increasing their healthcare contribution from GDP leading to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and contributing growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services U.S. healthcare spending grew to 17.7 per cent in 2019 as a share of the nation’s gross domestic product which accounted for USD 3.8 Trillion. Hence, the increasing healthcare expenditure leads to the increasing number of healthcare facilities providing treatment facilities and leading to the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. Favourable re-imbursement policies set-up by the government is expected to increase treatment adoption rate and is expected to observe increase consumption of drugs in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

Stringent regulatory requirements for drug approval is expected to hinder global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. Less diagnosis rate and treatment adoption due to poor economic conditions in regions like the Middle East & Africa challenges the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. Unavailability of established healthcare infrastructure is also one of the major restraining factors for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth in less developed countries. Adverse effects caused due to the intake of drugs will challenge the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. Patent expiry along with increasing generic drug manufacturers is expected to hinder the growth of anti-inflammatory cytokines market.

Key Segments of Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Covered in the Report

Based on drug, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Interleukin-1 receptor antagonist

Interleukin-4

Interleukin-6

Interleukin-10

Interleukin-11

Interleukin-13

Based on the route of administration, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Based on the indication, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Graft-vs-host disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Cardiovascular diseases

Adipose tissue metabolism and obesity

Osteoarthritis

Atherosclerosis

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Institutional Sales Hospitals Speciality Clinics Research Institutes



Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Based on the region, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

General Electric Company

Abcam PLC

GenScript Biotech Corp

Applied Biological Materials Inc.

Randox Laboratories

others are actively involved in offering anti-inflammatory cytokines for different applications.

What strategies are the Key Players adopting for Increasing their Market Share in the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

The manufacturers involved in the production of anti-inflammatory cytokines drugs by portfolio expansion strategies for increasing their market share in the global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. Key players are expanding their manufacturing facilities to serve the increasing demand for anti-inflammatory cytokines.

In January 2021, Emergent BioSolutions and Humanigen have signed an agreement for development and manufacturing of drug called Lenzilumab. This drug is designed to prevent and treat an immune hyper-response of the cytokine storm.

In January 2021, Tetra Bio-pharma received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin its Phase 1 trial with human subjects for its investigational therapeutic drug.

In July 2020, Derm-Biome Pharmaceutical announced that it raised pre-seed funding of US$ 500,000 along with Pan-Biome Pharmaceutical to develop medicines used in treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases including anti-inflammatory cytokines.

What are the Key Opportunities for Anti-inflammatory Cytokines Manufacturers?

Developments in supply chain activities making import and export of anti-inflammatory cytokines drug easier and accessible for all leading to its market growth. Advancements in distribution channel lead to targeting the untapped market for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market expansion. The increasing number of merger and acquisitions are expected to increase the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market in the coming decade. In this case, large biopharmaceutical companies invest or acquire the clinical-stage development industry in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. Increasing number of infectious disorders like COVID 19, influenza and other will rise the number of cases for cytokine storm resulting into increasing demand for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market.

Why is the U.S. a Big Market for Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

North America region is expected to dominate the global anti-inflammatory cytokines market during the forecast period. Whereas, in North America, the majority of the market share is of the U.S. in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. The country has a large prevalence of cancer and other skin disorders creating it a large market for anti-inflammatory cytokines.

On the other hand, there is a significant number of key players present in the U.S. contributing large revenue towards global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. The high rate of approval and commercialization of anti-inflammatory cytokines drug will have a positive impact on market growth. There is significant rise of geriatric population in the U.S suffering from chronic disorders like cancer, infectious diseases and others. Hence, U.S. tends to be a key country for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth.

Will China’s Path for Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Differ from that of Germany?

China has a large population base creating it a target country for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. Whereas, there has been a significant rise in the number of biopharmaceutical manufacturers of drugs and raw material resulting in high revenue generation for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. There has been a significant rise of diagnosis and treatment adoption rate with improving economies benefiting global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. On the other hand, China tends to be the largest exporter of raw materials used in the anti-inflammatory cytokines drug making it a key contributor for the growth of global market.

Whereas, in the case of U.K. the country has higher investments towards research and development activities with highly developed healthcare infrastructure. The U.K. has availability of advanced technology for diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other critical conditions leading to global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. The country is second leading after the U.S. in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market with a significant number of products in the pipeline.

What is the Repercussion of the Pandemic on the Growth of the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

The shutdown has also led to a halt in manufacturing activities across several countries which led to delay in growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. A significant disruption in supply chain activities was observed in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market due the trade restrictions led on borders for import and exports of raw materials across the borders. There was a decline in patient visits and treatment adoption rate amid coronavirus having a negative impact on global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. Whereas, on one side there was increased prevalence of cytokine storm among the patients suffering from severe coronavirus resulting into slight increase of demand for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market demand.

The report on the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2016 – 2020

Market Size & Forecast 2021 to 2031

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

