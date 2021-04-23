Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Patty Cowart on 25 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Patty Cowart on the occasion of her 25th anniversary with the company. “I am honored and proud to have been part of the Future Electronics family for the past 25 years,” she said.

Patty began her career with the Future Electronics FAI division on November 6, 1995. “As a Sales Support member in 1995, I never anticipated a career in Sales,” she said. “At the urging of my manager, I decided to give it a try, and what an incredible journey it has been!”

After moving over to Sales, Patty thrived in her role as a Strategic Account Manager. “The encouragement, enthusiasm and support I’ve received from management has been invaluable as I have progressed in this role,” she said.

In 2006, she moved from FAI to Future Electronics, where the long-standing customer relationships she’s established are a source of great pride. “These partnerships, and the opportunity to improve their experience with Future, are what drive me each and every day.”

Patty said she would not be where she is today without the support and encouragement of her co-workers and management. “To everyone who has helped me along the way, I am truly grateful for your help in achieving this monumental milestone.”

Founder and President Robert Miller has always believed that Future Electronics employees are its greatest asset. The company values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts.

