HomeCare of the Rockies joins forces with Family Tree In-Home Care to serve

Boulder, CO, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — HomeCare of the Rockies, a locally-owned provider of premier caregiving services in Boulder County, has joined forces with Family Tree In-Home Care and immediately expanded its home care offering to the Denver Metro Area. The acquisition by Family Tree brings together an industry-leading caregiver educator and trainer in HomeCare of the Rockies and an award-winning high touch, concierge operator in Family Tree In-Home Care. The vision for the combined team is to both unite and elevate two premier operators as the unequivocal top choice in home care for seniors and their families in the Denver Metro Area and Boulder County.

Management and their teams at both companies will work in unison to help families navigate aging, illness, and disability in Colorado. The company will operate as HomeCare of the Rockies in the Boulder County community and as Family Tree In-Home Care in the Denver Metro Area.

“We have consistently pursued partnership with Colorado’s elite home care operators, and we could not be more proud to now work alongside Sandi McCanna and her team at HomeCare of the Rockies,” stated Daniel Gottschalk, President of Family Tree and Genova Health. “We have always held HomeCare of the Rockies in the highest esteem due to its reputation, caliber of care, and community involvement.”

“We are proud to be a part of the legacy of HomeCare of the Rockies, a company that has set the bar for caregiver training and quality home care services in Boulder County for the better part of the last decade,” stated Alex Bonetti, CEO of Family Tree and Genova Health. “Investing in the HomeCare of the Rockies team aligns with our strategy of adding talent and dedicated home care professionals in select communities where we believe our team can successfully provide Better Care. Better Health. Every Day.”

“Since inception, HomeCare of the Rockies focused on superior caregiver training in order to stand out as Boulder County’s employer of choice for professional caregivers,“ said Sandi McCann, Founder and President of HomeCare of the Rockies. I’m proud to unite with Family Tree, a company that shares our values, and continue the legacy we envisioned when we formed HomeCare of the Rockies in 2012.”

Boulder County is expected to see a 33% increase in overall population over the next 30 years, and a 244% increase in the 80+ population over that same period. Boulder County’s older adults tend to be more physically active than most other communities, but as this County’s population lives longer, incidence of chronic disease and disability are rising.

About Family Tree In-Home Care

Founded in 2011, Family Tree is a premiere, concierge home care agency with Colorado offices in Denver and Boulder (under the HomeCare of the Rockies brand) and Texas offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. The company provides professional caregiving, private nursing, and care management services to help families navigate aging, illness, and disability.

For more information, visit http://familytreeinhomecare.com/.

About HomeCare of the Rockies

HomeCare of the Rockies was founded in 2012 by Sandi McCann. The company is headquartered in Longmont, CO and services all of Boulder County, CO. HomeCare of the Rockies is a premier provider of professional caregiving services under a Colorado Class B license. The company is nationally recognized for its HomeCare 100 Caregiver Training Program, which leverages classroom sessions taught by industry experts and educators and hands-on lab practice to prepare caregivers to better serve seniors.

About Genova Health

Founded in 2016, Genova manages a portfolio of integrated solutions with a mission to provide better care and better quality of life to older adults. The company manages both home care and care management divisions. Genova Health’s family of companies operate in Colorado (in Denver and Boulder) and Texas (in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio).

For more information, visit http://genovahealth.com/.

