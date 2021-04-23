Acne Treatments – Which is best for my skin?

Bangkok, Thailand, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to finding ACNE/PIMPLE treatments, there are simply thousands out there, making your job of deciding which one to use not quite so straightforward. A pharmacy contains many many varieties of treatments and you are ( to some extent ) reliant on the staff to have knowledge of each of them – which is NOT always going to happen.

Below is an idea of treatments that are commonly used and which are also promoted by dermatologists ( skin care specialists ):

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is the first port of call for teenage pimples. You’ll find it is the active ingredient on the majority of products with the label “acne wash” or “spot treatment.” Salicylic acid works by dissolving excess oil and gently exfoliating away dead skin cells. Using salicylic acid in a face wash is totally fine but you may find that you receive better results when using it as a toner, moisturizer, or leave-on spot treatment because these give it more time to do its work. Salicylic acid can dry out the skin if overused so in your facial cleaning regime it would be wise to only have 1 product containing Salicylic acid.

Glycolic Acid

Glycolic acid gently exfoliates the skin, helping to get rid of the dead skin cells that can clog pores. Just like salicylic acid, you can find glycolic in washes, peels, moisturizers and serums at your local pharmacy or supermarket.

Benzoyl Peroxide

Benzoyl peroxide is an antibacterial ingredient, and it’s very effective at killing the bacteria that causes “breakouts”. However care needs to be taken as the creams and cleansing treatments can dry out sensitive skin so it’s best to stick to formulations that have no more than 2 % of benzoyl peroxide listed on the active ingredients chart. The more % of benzoyl in a product does not necessarily mean that it is more effective on clearing up ACNE/PIMPLES from your skin.

Retinal, (the active form of vitamin A)

Using this particular ingredient enables skin cells to turn over at a faster rate, decrease oil production, and help the skin exfoliate in turn reducing ACNE/PIMPLES. The slight downside to this ingredient is that it can take some time to see the results. But once your skincare regime is underway you’ll feel better mentally knowing you are pro actively working to help your skin. If you do have sensitive skin though Dermatologists do advise that lower concentrations of Retinal should be used – 0.1- 0.25% to ensure your already sensitive skin is not compromised further.

There are many different treatments to treat ACNE/PIMPLES and choices can be hard to make because naturally you want a quick fix. Just remember though that a quick fix is not necessarily the right fix for you or your skin. The famous saying “ All good things take time” is quite true.

Enjoy your journey to better looking and healthier skin.