Experience the rich heritage of Six Nations on your fingertips

Ontario, CA, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Six Nations Tourism, a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the most populated First Nation in Canada, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Driftscape app.

Launching this April 22nd, the partnership aims to help the DMO drive awareness among visitors and locals of all age groups about the rich indigenous heritage surrounding them – an amazing history that includes from time immemorial to the formation of the Iroquois Confederacy and the events that led them to the current location within the Haldimand Tract.

“Six Nations Tourism, in partnership with Driftscape, has designed an engaging and informative experience for visitors and community members alike, allowing them to discover hidden gems within the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. Through self-guided tours, interactive features, quests, and more, explorers can now discover the places, events, and signature experiences that make Six Nations a tourism hotspot, steeped in history, culture, and an appeal unlike any other. Through its online and interactive nature, Driftscape allows visitor and community member access to local tourism sites, enhancing traditional, onsite visits with augmented reality, imagery, audio and video supports, and behind-the-scenes details that guests may not otherwise have the privilege of experiencing. Through this partnership, Six Nations Tourism will be focusing on continued growth in site experiences and access, and looking forward to introducing new and welcoming past visitors and community members to experience everything we have to offer.”

Says Acting Manager, Spring Sault.

The app will also help support the DMO’s on-going initiative to vitalize economic growth throughout Six Nations of the Grand River, by promoting their local businesses, events, sites, and attractions to their visitors and locals by notifying them of these unique tourism highlights as they explore the region.

What’s more, with the help of Driftscape, Six Nations Tourism will be able to deliver valuable and real-time information to their visitors and locals, while creating the opportunity to couch-surf their destination!

To Tour. Explore. Discover. the Six Nations of the Grand River, download the Driftscape app, for free, today!

About Six Nations Tourism:

Six Nations is a vibrant Haudenosaunee community nestled along the Grand River in the heart of Southern Ontario’s Golden Horseshoe. Six Nations Tourism offers authentic cultural experiences for individuals and groups and seeks to foster the development and promotion of the Six Nations culture, history, events, facilities, and historical sites while creating a positive relationship with our neighboring communities.

Canoe the Grand River, hike the trails and explore the story of the Haudenosaunee people of Six Nations of the Grand River. Come explore Six Nations for yourself – a place for fun, relaxation and discovery.

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.