SmartBear Renames #1 Test Management Solution in Jira to Offer Zephyr for Every Level of DevOps Maturity

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has renamed Zephyr for Jira – the No. 1 installed Agile test management application for Jira in the Atlassian Marketplace – to Zephyr Squad. Easy to use and tightly integrated to Jira, Zephyr Squad provides robust test management features for Agile teams already familiar with Jira, so they can start testing immediately and deliver higher quality output.

With the Zephyr product family, SmartBear offers quality management tools for every level of DevOps maturity. This includes three world-class test management solutions: Zephyr Squad, Zephyr Scale, and Zephyr Enterprise.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all testing approach for teams, regardless of how big or small or where you are in the software development lifecycle (SDLC),” said Alex Zavorski, VP of Atlassian Products at SmartBear.” The Zephyr product family allows all teams to have the best development support natively on Jira, as well as securely on-premises to achieve the highest quality software. Renaming our test management tools under the Zephyr family umbrella helps organizations find the solution that best fits their needs.”

Atlassian Marketplace has more than 900 reviews on Zephyr solutions, including:

“As someone who was brand new to test case management, we found Zephyr Squad to be intuitive and relatively easy to set up, but complex enough to provide all the details we truly need for our end-to-end testing.”

The Zephyr product suite also includes Zephyr Scale, designed for growing teams looking to advance their testing in Jira with more structured, advanced test management and reusability features to handle the increasing complexity and scale of tests inside Jira.

Zephyr Enterprise is a robust, standalone test management solution with the most comprehensive set of features in the family. It’s ideally suited for large, complex organizations requiring continuous testing agility, support for multiple Jira instances, and multiple test automation workflows and frameworks.

To learn more, register to attend the Zephyr product family webinar on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/zephyr-test-management-webinar/.

SmartBear is also partnering with Atlassian at Atlassian Team ’21 on Wednesday, April 28 – Friday, April 30, 2021.

