Apex Solutions Ltd: Apex 360

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Today Apex Solutions Ltd. announced a new service Apex 360, a new parasol brand that will draw the group’s expanding scale of publishing services. Following the success of the apex’s traditional publishing services, the introduction of APEX 360 is designed to help authors or aspiring authors to fulfil their dreams not only by becoming writers but also by becoming the bestselling authors in their respective genres.

“In 1998, Apex Solutions Ltd. started publishing services with a dream to make a dent in the world of publishing. While Apex remains to expand exponentially, as a group, we travelled beyond publishing services by endeavoring a range of services Data Conversion, GIS services, Digital Marketing and Scholarly Services. As we develop our vision and create compelling services, we consider this is the best time to build a new brand that enables us to tell our multi-service story rightly,” said Narendra Kumar Saranam, Founder of Apex Solutions Ltd. “Now, I’m pleased to inform that we are introducing our new service Apex 360. Apex is not in this only to improve the way authors write, but to refresh the process of writership altogether. We aim to develop a business that is embraced by stakeholders, clients, and not the least-our employees.”

“For us, combining Pre-Publishing, Publishing and Distribution is crucial to producing the best client experience ever imaginable,” said Business Manager, at Apex Solutions Ltd. “With constant scrutiny and research across the platforms and interacting with people across the globe, we have designed this service. I hope it will be loved by the authors who have a dream of becoming a bestselling writer of his/her time.”

Till now, writers have had fewer opportunities for publishing their books, but with our new service which all-under-one-roof, provides ease of access to them. This service is not only pocket-friendly but also requires very little time with the skills of our expert team. Generally writing and publishing a bookis an extremely complex process to follow without expert coaching, which is rarely is afforded by budding authors. At the same time, many companies are also drained of spending time and support on attempting to make everything run together as they lack experience. Apex Solutions Ltd. Offers Apex-360 that is quickly executed and is affordable for authors with any budget.

Today, the APEX-360 promotes the “An Idea to Market” notion which involves the following aspects:

1) Pre-Publishing: Apex-360 assists new and existing writers who want to tell their stories, also guiding them on how to write by assigning an author trainer specifically to their needs. in this, they provide One-on-one & group Session, Awareness & Motivation to write.

2) Publishing and Audiobook: Apex-360 will now take your book to the next steps by Editing & Proofing, Illustrations, Covers Designing, Conversion, and Audiobook products.

3) Book Marketing and Audiobook: Apex-360 will provide this facility as per your needs where every package is engrossed in some crucial areas to take rewards of endorsing your book at its best.

Apex Solutions Ltd.’s mission is to support authors with better ideas of writing a book, and struggling to implement, publish and market it?

To learn more or sign up, visit https://apexsolutionsltd.co.in/apex-360/