Poweradspy Now Offers More Enhanced Insights For Maximum Audience Reach

The dominant ads intelligence tool lately announced to provide better advertising insights to help businesses make profitable decisions regarding audience targeting.

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — PowerAdSpy, the powerful ads database, and social media ad intelligence tool, now offers more comprehensive audience insights to help advertisers raise audience engagement with minimal effort. The company earlier dispatched news about the expansion of ad databases and again surprised users (potential users) by offering profound insights.

The intelligence tool keeps moving ahead keeping the aim of assisting businesses, marketers, and advertisers in fetching the best ad copies alongside leveraging profound data. Advertisers worldwide, from 100+ countries, use PowerAdSpy in routine advertising & promotion-related proceedings. Furthermore, the count is still on.

As stated by the chief product development and research officer at Poweradspy:-

“We are glad to introduce an upgraded version of our efficiency to deliver specific insights, using which advertisers can create productive campaigns in no time. The clear insights turn out to be a lot valuable in eliminating guess, time & effort of testing ads, increasing the effectiveness of campaigns, enabling folks to focus on other crucial tasks.”

The functionality of Poweradspy sumps up:-

Targeting audience demographic

Analyzation of competitor’s campaign and result assessment

Representation of ads that are already leading in the industry

Analyzation of landing pages, advertising funnels, and even the source of the entire traffic

Easy search is available for local marketing.

Allows search via demographic and engagement filter

And, a lot more.

Checking out the bright side, PowerAdspy comes up with an entirely free trial plan where potential users don’t even need to share credentials, especially credit card details. Under the session, advertisers get to enjoy 10 days- package and up to 1k relevant ads. For additional facilities, affordable plans are available. They are:-



Basic – $49 per month Standard- $99 per month Premium- $149 per month. Platinum- $249 per month. Palladium- $349 per month.

Note: Poweradspy provides seasonal discounts and timely offers on the available plans. Its ultimate right lies with the company.

About PowerAspy

PowerAdSpy is a world-renowned social media ad intelligence tool that has the world’s largest advertising database. The platform works for Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Quora, Reddit, and other top networking sites. For more details, visit- https://poweradspy.com/