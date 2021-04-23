Campus Point Offers Apartments Near Illinois State University

2021-04-23

Normal, Illinois, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Campus Point is pleased to announce they offer off-campus student apartments for those attending Illinois State University. The off-campus housing is conveniently located close to the campus.

Campus Point offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments to share with friends or meet new people with the matchmaking service. All apartments are fully furnished and include both Wi-Fi and wired Internet access and water and sewer. Contracts are per-person to prevent concerns about roommates who are unable to pay their rent.

Students living at Campus Point will have access to all the amenities the complex has to offer. These features include a basketball court, fitness center, swimming pool and more to encourage activity and keep residents entertained. The apartments are pet-friendly with plenty of free parking available at the front door.

Anyone interested in learning about these off-campus student apartments can find out more by visiting the Campus Point website or by calling 1-309-542-7800.

About Campus Point: Campus Point is an off-campus apartment complex for students attending Illinois State University. The one, two, three and four bedroom apartments charge a per-person rate and include all of the amenities. Their goal is to provide comfortable accommodations close to campus.

Company: Campus Point
Address: 1430 Trumbull Ave
City: Normal
State: IL
Zip code: 61761
Telephone number: 1-309-452-7800

