European Mammography Workstations Market worth $14 million – Increasing Burden of Breast Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — The report “European Mammography Workstations Marketby Modality (Multimodal, Standalone), Application (Diagnosis, Advanced Imaging, Clinical Review), End User (Hospital, Breast Care Centers, Academia), Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain) – Forecast to 2024“, the mammography workstations market is projected to reach USD 14 million by 2024 from USD 10 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The Factors such as the rising burden of breast cancer, increasing market availability of multimodality diagnostic platforms, and the increasing patient awareness about the clinical benefits associated with the early diagnosis of breast conditions are driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of modality, segmented into mammography (X-ray) workstations and multimodality mammography workstations. In 2018, the multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the larger share of the European mammography workstations market. This can be attributed to the increasingly supportive government initiatives/regulations in Europe, increasing awareness about the diagnostic efficacy of contrast-enhanced digital mammography, growing market availability of integrated mammography solutions, techno-commercial advantages associated with multimodality mammography workstations, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer.

On the basis of end users, segmented into hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers; breast care centers; and researchers & academia. The breast care centers segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the European mammography workstations market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased utilization of multimodal diagnostic imaging (such as PET-CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography) in advanced breast cancer diagnosis, rising number of breast screening programs across major European countries, increasing number of training & awareness programs to sensitize healthcare professionals about the advantages of multimodality mammography workstations, and the growing number of public-private breast care centers across key European countries.

Geographical View in-detailed:

This report covers the European mammography workstations market across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE. Germany accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.

Global Key Leaders:

General Electric (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market. Other prominent players in this market include Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy).

GE Healthcare (US) (a key business division of General Electric Company) is among the top players involved in the development of multimodality mammography workstations. The company focuses on maintaining its leading position in the European mammography workstations market through organic growth strategies such as product launches. Over the years, GE Healthcare has strengthened its customer base and increased its market penetration in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Spain. Due to its strong brand image and excellent geographic reach, the company is likely to hold the top position in this market during 2018–2024.