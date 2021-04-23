Fractional Flow Reserve Market worth $1,081.8 million – Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of CVD

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Fractional Flow Reserve Market by Technology (Invasive Monitoring, Non-invasive Monitoring), Invasive Monitoring Product (Pressure Guidewires, FFR Measurement Systems), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024“, is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Fractional flow reserve is a measurement for the evaluation of the functional significance of stenosis in the epicardial coronary artery. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is calculated by using the distal coronary pressure of the stenosis divided by the aortic pressure during maximal hyperemia. FFR is considered as a gold standard to assess whether particular stenosis is responsible for inducible ischemia.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The FFR Market growth is largely driven by the increasing geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cost-benefits of FFR, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario. Emerging economies are expected to present market players with a wide range of opportunities.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring technologies. In 2018, the invasive monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the fractional flow reserve market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the strong recommendation for FFR usage in coronary angiography.

On the basis of product, the invasive monitoring market is segmented into pressure guidewires and FFR monitoring systems. The pressure guidewires segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growth in the number of PCI procedures (as a result of the rising prevalence of CVD), strong recommendation for the use of guided revascularization by measuring FFR in specific clinical scenarios, and the single-use nature of pressure guidewires, which ensures repeat purchases.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America dominated the FFR Market in 2018. The large share of the North American fractional flow reserve market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.

Global Key Leaders:

The key players in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).

Abbott (US) held the leading position in the FFR Market. The company acquired a significant share in the FFR market through the acquisition of St. Jude Medical (US). This acquisition positioned Abbott as a major cardiology devices provider. The strategic acquisition of St. Jude Medical, a leading player in the cardiovascular and neuromodulation products market, strengthened the position of Abbott in the fractional flow reserve market. Abbott focuses on continuous expansions to achieve optimal growth across industries and different geographic areas. It strives to maintain its position through innovation and product launches. For instance, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue in R&D activities to increase its presence in the market. It invested USD 2.30 billion, USD 2.26 billion, and USD 1.42 billion on R&D in 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively