River Club Offers Student Housing Near the University of Georgia

Posted on 2021-04-23 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Athens, Georgia, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — River Club is pleased to announce they offer student housing, including apartments and townhomes, to students attending the nearby University of Georgia campus. These units offer students the comforts of living off campus while providing easy access to the campus.

Students who decide to live at River Club can choose between two, three and four bedroom apartments or three and four bedroom townhouses, giving them flexibility for rooming with friends or meeting new people through the matching service. Rent is charged on a per-person contract to prevent roommates who can’t pay their rent. Each unit is fully furnished and includes Wi-Fi in the apartments, water and all amenities in the price of rent.

In addition to the comfortable housing options, River Club also offers a variety of amenities to help students enjoy their living environment. These features include a clubhouse with a fitness center, swimming pools, a business center, a car wash station and plenty of free parking. Some units allow pets.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the River Club website or by calling 1-706-543-4400.

About River Club: River Club is an off-campus housing community that features apartments and townhouses for students attending the University of Georgia. Students can choose from a variety of floor plans and share with friends. Various amenities are included in the price of rent.

Company: River Club
Address: 1005 Macon Hwy
City: Athens
State: GA
Zip code: 30606
Telephone number: 1-706-543-4400

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution