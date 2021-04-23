River Club Offers Student Housing Near the University of Georgia

Athens, Georgia, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — River Club is pleased to announce they offer student housing, including apartments and townhomes, to students attending the nearby University of Georgia campus. These units offer students the comforts of living off campus while providing easy access to the campus.

Students who decide to live at River Club can choose between two, three and four bedroom apartments or three and four bedroom townhouses, giving them flexibility for rooming with friends or meeting new people through the matching service. Rent is charged on a per-person contract to prevent roommates who can’t pay their rent. Each unit is fully furnished and includes Wi-Fi in the apartments, water and all amenities in the price of rent.

In addition to the comfortable housing options, River Club also offers a variety of amenities to help students enjoy their living environment. These features include a clubhouse with a fitness center, swimming pools, a business center, a car wash station and plenty of free parking. Some units allow pets.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the River Club website or by calling 1-706-543-4400.

