Spirometer Market Growth and Future Trends Analysis – Latest Edition

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Spirometer Market is projected to reach USD 1,285 million by 2025 from USD 799 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The rising global incidence of respiratory diseases, increasing aging population, and the technological shift in spirometer devices towards smartphone-based data acquisition are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The spirometer market has been segmented based on product, mechanism, application, end user and region. Based on product, the spirometer market is segmented into devices, consumables & accessories, and software. This segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising incidence of respiratory diseases and the growing geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of this product segment.

NEW EDITION OF THE REPORT PUBLISHED IN JUNE 2020

1. More Refined Presentation of the Market Dynamics:

Added COVID- 19 Impact analysis on spirometer market.

2. More Refined Presentation of the Regional Segmentation:

COVID-19 impact on various countries like US, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain in the regional segmentation. Also, a COVID-19 impact on Asia Pacific region is added in the regional segmentation.

Spirometer Market, by Regions:

○ North America

• US

• COVID-19 Impact Analysis

○ Canada

• COVID-19 Impact Analysis

○ Mexico

• COVID-19 Impact Analysis

○ Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• COVID-19 Impact Analysis

• Spain

• COVID-19 Impact Analysis

• Switzerland

• RoE

○ Asia Pacific

○ COVID-19 Impact Analysis

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

○ Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Other RoW Countries

3. Newer and Improved Representation of Financial Information: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information narrowing down to the specific business segment based on the market. Similarly, the revenue mix and geographies are specified as per the business segment. This would help in analyzing the current status of the profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment, and investment on research and development activities. Also, fourteen additional companies have been added to the company profiles section. The financial information is updated to 2019.

4. Recent Market Developments: Recent developments are helpful to know the market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The report provides updated developments in terms of product launches and approvals, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships, among others.

5. Latest Product Portfolio: Tracking product portfolio updates helps in analyzing the new spirometer products available in the market. The new edition of the report provides updated product portfolios of the companies profiled in the report.

The major players operating in this market are Hill-Rom, Inc. (US), Midmark Corp. (US), Futuremed (US), COSMED (Italy), MGC Diagnostics Corporation (US), Vyaire Medical (US), Medical International Research (Italy),Vitalograph (UK), ndd Medical Technologies (Zurich), Inc., Schiller AG (Switzerland), Jones Medical Instrument Company (US), Sibelmed (Spain), MIR, Recorders and Medicare Systems (India), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), Teleflex (US), CONTEC (China), Fysiomed (Belgium), Medikro (Finland), Sdi Diagnostics (US), CHEST M.I. (Japan), Inc, FUKUDA SANGYO Co. Ltd. (Japan), Clarity Medical (India), and Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).

