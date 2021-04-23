Augmented Reality (AR) Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market witnesses a rise in CAGR during the forecast period. Augmented reality is a new technology that comprises represents a pictorial representation of computer graphics. AR is also termed as mixed reality that refers to multiple spectrum of virtual reality, telepresence and other technologies.

Virtual reality is a broad term used for computer generated 3D environment that enables a user to interact with artificial elements. At present, AR is considered as a technology encompassing virtual reality and telepresence. Under VR the environment is completely synthetic whereas in telepresence, the depiction is completely real and in AR, the real world is augmented with virtual things.

Request a Sample Copy of Augmented Reality (AR) Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/augmented-reality-ar-market/request-sample

The key drivers for augmented reality market entail increase in healthcare devices and e-commerce. Rise in investment in the AR market along with proliferation of devices in the gaming and entertainment market contributes to the market enlargement. Technological advances and availability of creative workforce adds to the market growth during the forecast period.

Augmented Reality(AR) Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Smart Glass

Augmented Reality(AR) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Aerospace & defense

Medical

Gaming

Industrial

Automotive

E-commerce &Retail

Others

The key players in augmented reality (AR) industry include Magic Leap, Daqri LLC, Apple, Blippar, Sony, Wikitude, Microsoft, PTC, Google, Infinity Augmented Reality, CyberGlove SystemsInc, ODG, Eon Reality Inc and Samsung Electronics.

Geographical segmentation for augmented reality market comprises North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. APAC regions are projected to rise at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to technological inclination towards advanced technologies for vision and perception. Presence of major players contribute to the market growth.

Access Augmented Reality (AR) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/augmented-reality-ar-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Augmented Reality (AR) market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Augmented Reality (AR) market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com