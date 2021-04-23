Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market size is expected to value at USD 6.85 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing demand for various application such as lighting and electrical wiring applications. Additionally, increasing adoption of conductive silicone rubber for anti-static packaging to limit dust accumulation during electric charge is anticipated to boost the market growth over next seven years.

Growing number of application in automotive sector coupled with increasing demand from Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of conductive silicone rubber industry in the upcoming years. Globally, the conductive silicone rubber market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Other factors that are responsible for sustained growth of conductive silicone rubber industry include shifting trend towards adoption of lightweight automobile parts and lower emission rate. Use of lightweight automobile parts enhances fuel efficiency of the vehicle thus driving market demand for conductive silicone rubber. In addition, conductive silicone rubber is increasingly used in production of plastic and rubber modifiers owing to its superior anti-wear and anti-blocking properties.

Conductive Silicone Rubber Product Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Thermally Conductive

Electrically Conductive

Others

Conductive Silicone Rubber Application Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Automotive & Transportation

Engine System

Wiring Harness

Others

Electrical & Electronics

Wires & Cables

Lamps & Lighting

Others

Industrial Machines

Packaging

Stamping & Casting

Oil & Gas

Others

Others

Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

The key players in the conductive silicone rubber industry are Wacker Co., Shin Etsu Pvt., Ltd., Momentive, Inc., Dow Corning, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Inc., China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd., Western Rubber & Supply Ltd., KCC Co., Mesgo S.p.A, Jan Huei Industry Co., Ltd., and Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.

The conductive silicone rubber market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in automotive & electrical industry, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the conductive silicone rubber with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth in the region, rapid industrialization, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

