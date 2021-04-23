Patient Temperature Management Market Growth and Analysis 2025 by Applications and Types 

Industry Insights

The global patient temperature management market size was worth USD 2.3 billion in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.9% during the forecast period. The key factor contributing to the market growth of patient temperature management is the rise in number of surgeries performed. Pre-surgery anaesthesia administered to the patients lowers their body temperature. To prevent this, warming devices are used to eliminate intraoperative hypothermia.

The rising prevalence of heart diseases such as cardiac arrest has increased the demand for patient temperature management in order to prevent adverse effects of high temperature on the brain and prevent further complications.

Based on products, the market is categorized into patient cooling and warming systems. Each category is further sub-divided as surface systems, conventional systems and intravascular systems. In 2016, patient warming systems dominated the market due to the increase in number of surgeries being conducted. These surgeries require anaesthesia, which lowers the temperature of the patients’ body.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/patient-temperature-management-market/request-sample

Application Insights

On the basis of application, surgery segment held the largest market in 2016. This is due to the rise in number of surgical procedures such as gynecological and cardiac surgeries. Temperature management systems are mostly used in pre-, post- and perioperative surgeries.

Cardiology segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 610,000 people in the US die of heart disease every year. Cardiovascular disease such as cardiac arrest and heart stroke requires cooling systems. This causes the growth of temperature management devices in the US.

End-use Insights

Based on end-use, the market is categorized into neonatal ICU, operating room, ICUs, emergency room and others. Operating room dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to witness high growth over the forecast period. This is due to the need for warming and cooling systems in operating rooms for maintaining the body temperature of the patient before, after and during surgery to avoid any kind of surgical complications.

In 2016, neonatal ICU held the second largest market share due to rise in number of childbirth and premature deliveries. This is expected to further increase the demand of temperature management tools in neonatal ICU.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, North America dominated the market in 2016 due to rising number of cardiac surgeries. The rising awareness level among people and increase in healthcare expenditure also contributes to the growth of the market. Advancement in technology in temperature management systems has increased the penetration in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. This is due to the untapped market in the developing countries such as China and India. The increase in healthcare expenditure and increasing disposable incomes also contributes to the growth of this market.

Competitive Insights

Some of the key companies of this market are Stryker Corporation; Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products,LLC ; ZOLL Medical Corporation; The 37Company; Bard Medical, Inc.; 3M Company; Inditherm Plc; Medtronic, Inc.; and Atom Medical Corporation among others.

Few strategic initiatives undertaken by the key players include mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and geographic expansions. For instance, in order to expand the product portfolio of temperature management systems, ZOLL Medical Corporation entered into an agreement with Philips InnerCool with an aim to buy its temperature management business segment.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com