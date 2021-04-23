Consumer Drone Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2021 to 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Consumer Drone Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of consumers encompassing the defense and entertainment sector. Consumer drones or UAVs are effectively navigated without a pilot on board the vehicle. They come in wide range of sizes and are extensively used for defense and entertainment purposes. Usually covering large areas like geographical surveys or wildlife poaching, consumer drones are paving the way for market growth.

Consumer drones market is majorly driven by integration of artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning algorithm. Moreover, increase in demand for UAVs stimulates the existing market players to use technologies such as geo-fencing and collision detection technology. These modernizations improve security, which makes the systems ideal for recreational and non-recreational uses. They also comply with the aviation authorities coupled with government initiatives and growing awareness are driving the consumer drone industry.

As compared to the military drones that are powered by solar energy, consumer drones run on batteries, which are expensive and need to be charged from time to time. This is expected to hamper the growth of consumer drone market. Additionally, strict regulations and security issues associated with drones are again obstructing the market growth. Gimbal, a payload holder attached to the drone, carries and stabilizes camera’s rotation and positioning to record smooth images and films. The growing efficiency of camera gimbals is a rising trend in the consumer drones industry.

Consumer Drone Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion 2013 – 2024)

Multi-rotor

Nano

Others (Fixed-wing, hybrid)

The rotary blade drones leads the consumer drones market in the past and is expected to continue its dominance in future as well due to its characteristics like robustness, durability, and wide applications. Hybrid drones are also expected to gain popularity in the forecast period owing to its growing application in photogrammetry and features like long endurance flight, higher payloads and durability.

Consumer Drone Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion 2013 – 2024)

Prosumer

Toy/Hobbyist

Photogrammetry

The major players in consumer drones industry include Autel Robotics, EHang Inc., Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd, Parrot Drones SAS, 3D Robotics, Inc., Hobbico, Inc., Horizon Hobby, LLC,SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Mota Group, Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Consumer Drone Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

MEA

