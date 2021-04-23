Pen Needles Market Trends, Cost Structure Analysis, and Forecasts to 2025

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, Apr 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global pen needles market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2015, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of diabetes has led to the rise in demand of pen needles. According to the WHO, in 2014, 422 million people had diabetes and it is estimated that it would be the 7th leading cause of death in 2030. With the increase in population of this disorder, the market is estimated to grow rapidly over forecast period. The rising number of overweight or obese people also contributes to the growth of the market. According to the Diabetes. Co. UK, obesity accounts for 80% to 85% chances of developing type 2 diabetes. Excess abdominal fat, increases the chances of having this type of disorder.

Pen needles helps in easy delivery of drug to the patient. They are used in conjunction with insulin pens because of its accuracy in dosage delivery and can be easily used visually impaired and elderly people.

Technological advancements in pen needles are further expected to drive market growth. The market players are majorly focusing on developing new products with respect to the length of the needle. Short length pen needles can be easily used by everyone including overweight, children, and the patient with phobia of needles. For instance, in 2014, Novo Nordisk made NovoFine Plus, the thinnest and shortest needle commercially available in the U.S.

Pen needles when used in conjunction with insulin pens provide easy and convenient drug delivery process when compared to the traditional method of syringes and vials. Syringes are comparatively large and create difficulty in self-administration. On the contrary, pen needles have pointed tips, which penetrate easily into the muscle of the patient. It eliminates the risk of needle stick injuries.

Therapy Insights

On the basis of therapy, insulin therapy dominated the market in 2016 and expected to witness lucrative growth over forecast period. This is due to increasing number of patients with diabetes and increasing level of awareness about self-administration amongst type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

GLP-1 therapy is also expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period as it can be used to enhance the glucose control in the adults with type 2 diabetes. Several companies such as Novo Nordisk are focusing on expanding the market of GLP-1.

Regional Insights

In 2016, Europe dominated the market because of the growing prevalence of diabetes in the region. According to Diabetes UK, 4 million people are found to be suffering with diabetes. Moreover, the UK government is taking initiatives to raise awareness among people and invest in diabetes care and research so that better treatment techniques and facilities are available for diabetic patients.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising awareness about availability of technologically advanced products for treatment of diabetes. The changing lifestyle of people has also led to the increase in number of people with type 2 diabetes.

Competitive Insights

Some of the major companies of this market are TERUMO CORPORATION; Novo Nordisk A/S; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Becton Dickinson and Company; Ypsomed, UltiMed, Inc.; Artsana S.p.a.; HTL-STREFA; and Allison Medical.

In order to fulfill the unmet needs of the patients with diabetes, most of the companies go for regional expansion, development of new products with improvised technology and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in 2013, the launch of BD Autoshield Duo Safety Pen Needle by Becton Dickinson and Company in UK and Ireland aimed at minimizing needle stick injuries in those countries.

